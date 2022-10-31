MultiVersus patch 1.05 gives us Black Adam, arcade mode, and some chaos with the silly queue

MultiVersus patch 1.05 is here, finally adding in Black Adam, as well as the anticipated arcade mode, alongside some other additions and changes.

The Rock will probably be happy to hear that his beloved antihero has made it into MultiVersus, after first being announced back in August. You'll also be able to don a slightly different outfit for him for 800 gleamium, which gives him more of a classic look, and using this particular skin will give you additional candy during the Halloween event.

The alpha of the arcade mode has dropped too, something fans of the game have been wanting since it launched. In this mode, you'll be able to play with a friend to fight against waves of variants of "your favourite iconic characters," and you'll have three difficulties to choose from (easy, medium, or hard). If you manage to beat one of the difficulties, you'll earn a star for the character you played as, with stars unlockable for both 1v1 and 2v2.

Medium and hard mode also feature three boss fights, one of which will be your nemesis rival. More is planned for the arcade mode, and Player First games will be keeping an eye out on feedback for it.

Also introduced in this latest update is the silly queue, which will let you "take a break from getting competitive and enjoy some pure unbridled chaos!" This mode is designed to be a lot more casual, with some modifiers to spice things up a bit, of which there will be three to start. One of these is growth spurt, which "has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!"

A bunch of cosmetics have been added too, like Ultra-Warrior Shaggy, which gives the munchies-having mystery-solver a beard and a pair of boxing gloves, Bugs Bunny Tune Squad, which comes in two versions (one the original Space Jam look, the other the from the sequel), and a Tune Squad look for Taz too. You can also pick up the BMO announcer pack for an incredibly charming time, and the Black Adam legendary profile icon references a slightly memey image you might have seen from the recent film.

There are also a range of balance changes for a variety of characters, which you can read in the full patch notes here.