MultiVersus is back in Unreal Engine 5, and launching on May 28

MultiVersus has returned from a near-one-year hiatus with a release date announcement! The game is set to launch on May 28, with new characters, stages, and a port to Unreal Engine 5.

This news came via a short three minute video, in which game director Tony Huynh broke down all the new features coming to the game when it eventually launches later this year. This includes a new PVE mode, that'll apparently offer "unique rewards" to those who sit down and give it a go.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But perhaps most important for the game's long term health is improved netcode! MultiVersus was incredibly popular on launch, but suffered from online connectivity issues during its beta. With this fixed, one of the biggest hurdles in the way of the game's success should disappear.

The reveal comes after a cheeky social media tease last week. This mysterious post dropped following almost a year of radio silence from the developers at Player First Games, so it's good to finally get an idea of what the team has been working on all this time.

May also looks like an ideal month for a AAA video game launch as of writing, with only Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 2 set to release in the later weeks of the month. It's not like the two games are exactly huge competitors either, so the runway looks relatively clear for MultiVersus to roll out and re-introduce a new wave of players to the platform fighter's merits.

Will you be giving MultiVersus a go once it launches in May? Let us know below!