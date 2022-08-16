If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
It's Showtime!

MultiVersus datamine suggests Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West are coming to the game

I'll get you, my pretty.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

A new leak suggests that announcer packs for the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz and Beetlejuice are coming to MultiVersus.

The leak comes from a datamine, so neither character is confirmed, but voice lines found in the mine seem to indicate the Wicked Witch will be an announcer and that Beetlejuice will be conversing with her.

Watch on YouTube

MultiVersus leaker AisulMV posted clips of the lines earlier this week, but the Beetlejuice lines were taken off Twitter due to a copyright claim (thanks, Polygon).

This is just the most recent leak for the game. Over the weekend, an ad published a bit too earlier noted that Stripe from Gremlins and Black Adam were coming to the game.

Seaon One in MultiVersus kicked off yesterday with a roster of 17 characters. More characters on the way include Rick and Morty with the latter being made available on August 23. Rick is due to be added later this season.

If you are just getting started, we have all sorts of guides to help you get the hang of it. Our MultiVersus guides tell you all about toast, the best mods to use, how to unlock perks and the best ones to choose, the best characters for 1v1 and 2v2, and we have character guides on Shaggy and Reindog.

