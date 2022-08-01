MultiVersus Toasting: How to get more Toast

VG247 Features editor, Dom Peppiatt, reckons one of the most revolutionary things about MultiVersus is the toast. They're not wrong, either. What started out as a Mortal Kombat staple has now become this fighting games' way of saying 'GG' to fellow players, and it's weirdly heartwarming.

That being said, if you're like me and want to go about toasting every single player who makes your MultiVersus experience worthwhile, you're going to need more toast.

You can't, unfortunately, go whip it up in the kitchen and serve your allies and enemies that way. Instead, you'll have to earn it, which makes giving it away all the more important! In this guide, we've explained a few ways that you can get some more toast in MultiVersus.

What is Toast, and how do I use it?

In MultiVersus, you'll find that you have a set number of toast, but it can't be used in the same way as Gold or Gleamium. Rather than being used to unlock characters and cosmetics like the latter, toast is used to commemorate your match and say well done to the other players.

So, when you give toast to another player following a match, you're quite literally toasting them. Essentially, you're giving that player a thumbs up and saying 'good game' to them.

To toast another player, select the toast icon above the player following the end of the match. They'll see that you have given them a toast, and they will also receive 25 Gold for being a good player! Toast is the little boost that many players need and deserve, and it beats the risk of any toxicity.

How do I get more Toast in MultiVersus?

Unfortunately, when it comes to acquiring more toast in MultiVersus, it can be a little tricky without having to spend more Gold. Gold is critical for unlocking new characters, which is something you'll undoubtedly want to save for, rather than using Gold on toast. That said, here are a few ways of gathering toast without directly spending Gold on it.

First, you can level your characters up to Level 3. Every character has their own pass that you can work your way through, and Level 3 of each pass will reward you with five more toasts to give away. Fortunately for you, also, levelling a character to Level 3 won't actually take too long.

Collect toast from character passes.

Secondly, use the Battle Pass. As you fight your way through, toast is often a reward that can be unlocked over time. The Battle Pass also has other goodies to unlock as you climb the ladder too, and can be completed by doing your daily quests, as well as simply playing the game.

Finally, your only remaining option after levelling characters and grinding the Battle Pass is to spend Gold. You'll be able to purchase 10x toast for 350 Gold once you've ran out, which isn't a lot of Gold to spend. However, this feels like more than it's worth when ten players toasting you back won't reap all 350 Gold into your pockets.

To buy toast, click the icon in the upper right-hand corner after a match ends. You'll be able to top up your toast supply from here, simply by clicking 'Unlock'. Be careful, it will cost 350 Gold each time.

If you're adamant on toasting other players, however, you must do what you have to do! Either way, we're sure the receiving player will be eternally grateful and pass your gift forward; and that's exactly why toast is great.

That's all for toast in MultiVersus, but do be sure to check out our guide on the best 1v1 and 2v2 characters, as well as how MultiVersus is ahead of the curve tech-wise on PS5.