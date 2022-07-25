MultiVersus tier list: Best characters for 1v1 and 2v2

MultiVersus has almost released its open beta, meaning anyone and everyone who wants to jump into this summer’s hottest platform fighter can do so barrier free! Starting it up for the first time, you might be wondering who the best MultiVersus characters are. To help lay out the current meta clearly, we’ve created this MultiVersus tier list so you can pick the best fighter for you.

We’ve laid out two lists for both 1v1 and 2v2 game modes, so you can make an informed decision based on the type of action you’re throwing yourself into. Placements are based on overall performance, damage, ease of use, and teamwork capabilities for the 2v2 list.

Obviously, it’s very early days for the title, so we’ll pop back and keep this guide update with the latest developments as they happen. As such, if you’re curious how things have shifted a month of two in the future, come back and see how things have changed!

Watch the Lebron reveal trailer here!

MultiVersus: 2v2 tier list

S : Harley Quinn, Jake the Dog, Taz, Batman

: Arya Stark, Iron Giant, Garnet, Velma NA: Lebron

MultiVersus: 1v1 tier list

S : Jake the Dog, Harley Quinn, Taz, Batman

: Iron Giant, Garnet, Velma, Reindog NA: Lebron

MultiVersus: Best character for beginners - Shaggy

You cant go too wrong with Shaggy

If you’re starting out with MultiVersus, there’s no getting around it. Shaggy is the best character to start playing with. You might be tempted to dump all your time into a certain character on the roster - especially if they’re from a series you like - but if you care about learning the ropes and improving stick with Shaggy for a while.

The main reason being is that Shaggy has all the core tools in his move set that you need to learn, while also being a high-damage and versatile fighter across all game modes. His normals cover all bases, with all his attacks leading to high-impact, easy to perform combos. Special shout out goes to his charged stomp, which is an excellent edge guarding tool for when you knock players off the stage.

This carries over to his aerial attacks too! He has a natural and easy to perform spike with his aerial down attack, while his aerial knee strike is an excellent forward facing move for when you want to chase down enemies down for a quick finish.

Shaggy’s special moves also strike that balance between being easy to understand and powerful. His neutral special is a super saiyan charge that enhances the rest of his moves - useful in all situations granted you can get it off. His uppercut, flying kick, and sandwich throws are fighting game classics, and all have multiple uses depending on the situation.

If you get a rage charge off, you suddenly become way more of a threat.

After spending a few days with Shaggy, you’ll naturally learn to understand the fundamentals of Multiversus. In the meantime, you’ll be doing loads of damage while able to handle every situation. Shaggy is a jack of all trades, and a master of some too!

MultiVersus: Best support character - Reindog

One character that's being slept on big time right now

Maybe you’re not the best player in the world. Maybe you’re the backup player in the 2v2 matches, the one who’s holding their own while your mate is busy wiping the floor with the opponent they’ve engaged. Don’t worry! There’s a character that’s perfect for you (and actually quite handy on their own given enough practice). Reindog.

Reindog on their lonesome is a fairly average character. They’ve got some nice ranged attacks including a fireball and magical projectile, but their attacks lack the range and power that other fighters have in spades. However, this all changes when you pair them up with a powerful combat partner - someone like Harley Quinn, Batman, or Finn.

When you’ve got someone up in the other team’s face, you’re free to assist from the backline like no other character can. Their love leash is exceptional, allowing your partner to rush off the side of the arena for aggressive kills safe in the knowledge that you’re able to quickly pull them back to safety.

On top of that, their ranged pressure is unreal when unchallenged! You’ve got the fireball and Ptoo projectile we mentioned earlier, but you’ve also got their up special: Power Crystal. This places a turret of sorts, that hit enemies and buff allies if hit! You can even turn Reindog into a projectile item with their Flying Floof attack, adding another offensive option to your partner.

Something as simple laying some fire down makes you way more of a threat.

You’ve got to think of Reindog as an extension of another, more aggressive character. Shaggy might be scary on their own, but if they can worry-free chase you off stage, while the stage edge is covered in flames and energy balls flying in your direction, the situation goes from tricky to down right impossible to get out of.

As such, Reindog is a brilliant pick for those who like to help out a more combat-minded friend take in the spotlight. If you consider yourself a great wingman, then Reindog is excellent.

MultiVersus: Best overall character - Harley Quinn

You really cant get much better

If there has to be an overall best character right now, it’s Harley Quinn. There is perhaps no bigger combo monster in the game than her right now, able to string together multiple attacks for huge damage payout. It’s this foundation that puts her on the upper echelon of characters in Multiversus, but paired with the rest of her kit, she’s number one for sure.

Her exceptional grounded attacks are matched only by her brilliant air options, with moves like Aerial Pummeler, Flying Kicks, and Boxing Ringer a measure above many of the comparable attacks other characters possess.

that clip on iron giant is gaining some traction so i figured off id just show off Harley’s true potential more openly. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/snHdAMZa49 — Bodedee (@bodedee1) July 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then we’ve got a bunch of brilliant specials! Stuffie Bat may initially seem average, but if timed correctly can add a bit of additional pressure to high-percentage enemies. Batter Up is a great rushdown special attack too, Prank Shot is deviously tricky to punish at times, and Jerk-in-the-Box is surprisingly versatile as both space control and a way of resetting allies aerial attacks. All of these are fanatics, so the fact they’re all present in a single character is unbelievable.

When in doubt, put a box down!

As it stands right now, she’s unmatched in MultiVersus. She hasn’t got one cheesy attack that’s bound to be nerfed, the whole package is wonderful and ridiculous. If you care about winning, and want to dish out some serious damage numbers in stylish combos, play Harley Quinn.

MultiVersus: honourable mention - Taz

Pretty good...for now

Some of you out there may be scratching your head at why Taz has been ranked highly in both tiers, but not featured as the best character. The reason is that his tornado special is the core of his strength right now. It’s difficult to punish, and spammable. As such, it’s the perfect move to stomp on players who struggle to hit it from above with aerial attacks, or don’t have projectile pressure to keep Taz at bay.

As strong as this move is, there's no way it's staying as strong in the long term.

It’s the sort of character we foresee getting nerfed in the near future, simply due to the overwhelming strength of a singular attack making them especially troublesome. As such, if you want to have some fun right now, pick them up and give them a try! Just don’t expect them to stay this good for long.

MultiVersus: honourable mention - Lebron

Nigh on arrival

Lebron James is coming to MultiVersus alongside the open beta launch of July 26. While we could play with them for 20 minutes, take a guess on how good them are, and slap them on the list, we think it’s more useful to wait for a little bit to see how the character performs against the rest of the cast. Expect to see them placed within a few days after the open beta goes live.