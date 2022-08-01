MultiVersus is ahead of the curve tech-wise on PS5

There’s a lot to love with MultiVersus. Whether it’s the cool cast of characters, the player-friendly approach to live service, or the healthy dollop of wackiness you really kind of need in this kind of light-hearted title. But for those who care about the performance of the games they play, or have a competitive streak, you’ll be happy to hear that MultiVersus is leading the pack on the technical side too!

Watch the rewards and progression MultiVersus here!

This was first discovered by Twitter user Nigel Woodall, a reputable input lag tester - who posted their discoveries online. The most crucial for players is an average input lag delay of 31.47 milliseconds on the PS5, which is less than two frames of delay at 60 FPS.

Okay, so what does this actually mean? Well, in the simplest terms, it means that when you press a button on the PS5 while mashing away at MultiVersus, your move comes out fast. Hella fast, actually. Faster than any other fighting game on the platform right now by at least two frames.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Two frames may not seem like much at all, and for most players it isn’t! However, this can make all the difference when combined with the delays and lag you find in online play. These small delays can be felt, especially for those who dump hundreds of hours into their favourite characters and know the feel of their combos. Jumping from a platform with low delay to one with high delay and the shift in responsiveness can be noticeable, and quite jarring.

The topic of fighting game reactivity is quite the issue at the moment, spearheaded by a select few pushing for tangible change in the genre.

Tournaments right now typically use PS4s (due to how easy they are to acquire and relative cheapness compared to other platforms), but with PCs typically performing far better than consoles, there’s a strong desire to shift over at the highest level.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you hope other fighters catch up with MultiVersus on the tech side? Let us know below!

For more MultiVersus content, check out our MultiVersus tier list for 1v1 and 2v2, as well as our coverage of the recent Bugs Bunny nerfs.