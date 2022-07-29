Bugs Bunny nerf coming to MultiVersus, but game director asserts character will "always be fun"

"Looks like we've got ourselves a rabbit hater" says Bugs Bunny when you spike him off the bottom of the map and take one life off the opposite team in MultiVersus.

And it looks like you could level the same critisism at developer Player First Games. Over on Twitter, Player First Games’ co-founder and MultiVersus’ game director Tony Huynh has confirmed that some nerfs for the iconic cartoon rabbit are in the works – and they'll hit the game after EVO 2022.

So when is the Bugs Bunny nerf coming to MultiVersus? EVO kicks off on August 5, and runs until August 7. You can expect the nerf to drop after that date.

Bugs Bunny is powerful. Very powerful, in fact – his ACME rocket is capable of taking players out at a very low % damage if it's positioned well enough, and the deployment and launching of the rabbit's safe has ended many a match in style. I personally don't think Bugs is as much as a threat as Finn, say, or Iron Giant.

If you do main the character, though, fret not – it sounds like the nerf coming to Bugs won't hit quite as hard as the one that landed on Taz ahead of the game's open beta launch. Huynh notes that “Bugs Bunny will always be fun” in his comment, so we're hoping this is more of a fine-tune, and not a massive, nuclear nerf. But we'll wait and see.

If you're feeling uneasy about the future of Looney Tunes' most famous rabbit, why not check out our MultiVersus tier list to see who else you can jump in and main instead. Perhaps you'll go for LeBron James – the real-world NBA star that's been dominating the game since he arrived at the start of the open beta.

If you can't tell, we quite like MultiVersus: in fact, I think it's got what it takes to be one of the best free-to-play games out there. Then there's the whole Toast thing, which I just can't get enough of.

And it's not just me that's into the game: it racked up well over 100,000 players before it even hit open beta. Expect big things from this one.