MultiVersus roster expands with Rick and Morty, LeBron James

Additional characters have been announced for the MultiVersus roster, and they are none other than LA Lakers forward LeBron James and grandfather and grandson duo Rick and Morty.

Have a look at LeBron James in the trailer below.

In the video, you will notice LeBron is sporting his uniform from the Space Jam: A New Legacy film. In MultiVersus, LeBron can adapt to any playstyle, coupled with his basketball moves, from dunks and alley-oops to assists and ball ricochets.

LeBron will be playable when the MultiVersus open beta begins on July 26.

Rick Sanchez, everyone's favorite reckless, nihilistic, pessimistic genius will feature several abilities in the game. Many of his abilities utilize his signature portal gun, and you can strategically combine it with his other tricks, like summoning Meeseeks.

Morty will have a mix of skills with an emphasis on projectiles and counter moves, including grenade weapons and the ability to whip himself at opponents.

Morty will be available when MultiVersus Season 1 begins on August 9. Rick will also be part of Season 1.

The MultiVersus open beta will be available on July 26 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Early Access to the open beta is now available for players who previously participated in the MultiVersus closed alpha, as well as those who receive a code via Twitch Drops.

You can also gain Early Access to the open beta by purchasing a MultiVersus Founder’s Pack, which includes different levels of in-game content via the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter from Player First Games. It features a team-based 2v2 format combined with a cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Velma, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil, Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), Tom & Jerry, Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, Steven Universe and Garnet, Iron Giant, an original creature named Reindog, and more to come.