MultiVersus’ best mods, and how to use them

MultiVersus is finally out in the wild with its open beta going live last week, meaning anyone with an eligible console or PC could jump into the action. The fighting title soared to over 100,000 players on Steam after launch, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down soon.

Check out MultiVersus' rewards and progression.

With that in mind, if you’ve been able to play a few games of MultiVersus, you’ll no doubt have become accustomed to the roster, which includes Warner Bros favourites, Superman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, and even LeBron James. However, what if your favourite isn’t there? Or their default cosmetic isn’t to your liking? This is where mods come into MultiVersus.

There are a range of mods already available for the game which are allowing players to reskin their MultiVersus characters to their heart's content. Whether you want Superman to look a little more rough around the edges, or fancy reskinning a character, so you can play as the likes of Optimus Prime, Pepsiman, Sonic, and more, we’ve got you covered.

In this guide, we explain how to go about adding mods to MultiVersus. As ever, while these mods do not affect gameplay, cannot be seen by other players, and no bans have yet been issue for using them, use them at your own risk.

How to use mods in MultiVersus

First things first, you’ll need to head to a reputable site and find the mods you want to use. We've linked to the game's subreddit, where you can search "mods" for some sources.

While no bans have been handed out for using cosmetic mods so far, you need to be careful using them and downloading them. Always be cautious of where you're downloading any files from and pay attention to community reviews.

Once you find the mods you want, download them. From your downloads' folder, extract or unzip the folder with the mods inside.

Open a new File Explorer window, and locate where you have installed MultiVersus. You should be able to find it by navigating through the following: Program Files (x86) > Steam > steamapps > common > MultiVersus > MultiVersus > Content > Paks.

Once you’re in the Paks folder, create a new folder titled ‘~mods’.

Return to the extracted files in your Downloads folder, and locate the .Pak files; these are your mods. Simply select the mods and drag them over into the second window with the newly created ~mods folder.

With your mods in the right place, you can boot up MultiVersus and use them!

Wonder Woman but make her more... Kratos shaped.

MultiVersus’ best mods

There are a lot of mods to pick from, and it can be pretty daunting to choose who you should swap out the original roster for. To help you decide which ones worth trying out, YouTuber ToastedShoes has recently put together a video showcasing some of the best characters to reskin your MultiVersus roster.

As well as mods replacing Wonder Woman with Marge Simpson and Stephen Universe with Peter Griffin, there's also the obligitory and hilarious "Big Chungus" reskin for Buggs Bunny.

ToastedShoes shows off some of the most well-done mods, including Big Chungus and Spongebob.

That’s it for mods in MultiVersus. More involved mods for different systems might come in the future, but as of right now, it's pretty limited to swapping out models.

