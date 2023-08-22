Zenless Zone Zero trailer teases assists and more stylish gameplay

Zenless Zone Zero has gotten yet another gameplay trailer, this time showing off the Perfect assist mechanic as well as some peaceful roaming around the urban environment. We've still not got a release date, sadly, but we did get a glimpse at some deadly drip from the games' producer.

In the trailer itself, we get just a glimpse of new gameplay, including some action between several announced characters. The most exciting tidbit of info we get comes from the perfect assist system - which is broken down into defensive, evasive, and offensive assists. We don't actually get to see what this is, but we know it exists, which is nice?

Zhenyu Li, producer of @ZZZ_EN, gives us a deeper look at the game! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/z3nLlFfQVg — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also - a small look at some minigames, found in the in-game arcade. A bit of Snake is always great to see!

There's no beating the aesthetic of Zenless among the Hoyoverse collection - even with Genshin slamming around with its fourth kingdom update and Star Rail kicking some life into the turn based RPG genre. Even though it's a little sad we're not seeing more substance from this trailer - it's nice to see the devs continue picking away at it. Fingers crossed we get a release date soon. The wait is too much.

What did you think of this new trailer? Do you think you can fit yet another Hoyoverse game into your life? Or, is this the first you'll try out? let us know!