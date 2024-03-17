Missed out on the last Zenless Zone Zero beta? Then you might want to sign up for the next one

If you missed out on the previous Zenless Zone Zero beta test, developer miHoYo is holding another one.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail's miHoYo is keeping itself busy, as outside of the two free-to-play titles, it's also still working on the Jet Set Radio-esque Zenless Zone Zero (even the names feel similar). Last year, the game held a closed beta test which, if you were lucky enough to be accepted, let you try out the upcoming roguelite, and now the developer has announced it will be holding another one. You can already sign up to take part in the beta test over on the game's website right now, though it should be noted you need to be 16 or older to take part.

Notably, there's also a prize draw that actually has some pretty good sounding bits - you could win a rug, a $50 GoGift Card, a phone stand, a finger skateboard charm, a folder set, and even a PS5. You get higher chances of winning for every five friends that you invite, so those of you with lots of friends that are also interested in playing Zenless Zone Zero will probably have a better chance than the rest of us. Also important to note is that signing up for the test won't guarantee you entry, so don't be too disappointed if you aren't selected (plus, the game is due out in 2024, so it's likely not too far away anyway).

You can also check out a new trailer for the game above, which offers a small preview over what you can expect during the beta test. Mostly it shows a bunch of cute little rabbit robots in different outfits, alongside some of the other characters you can play as, all with their own equally flashy moves and abilities.

Zenless Zone Zero doesn't have a release date outside of 2024 just yet, but whenever it does launch it'll be available on PS5, PC, iOS and Android.