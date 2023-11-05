Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-ups are live now, but you're not guaranteed entry

You can now sign-up to take part in the beta for the next game from the devs behind Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero.

If you're desperate to try out miHoYo's next, stylish looking title Zenless Zone Zero, your change is finally here… maybe. MiHoYo announced yesterday that you can now sign-up to take part in the beta, with the deadline to sign-up being announced at a later date, so better to do so now. All you need to do is head to the sign-up page, and login with your Hoyoverse account. Once you've done that, click the button that says "sign up for the beta," and you're golden. Oddly enough, though, there also seems to be a prize draw where you can win actual physical goods.

For example, you can win an Insta360 X3 Action Camera, an Apple Watch SE, a Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedals, and a Razer Kraken Headset, all of which seem like some pretty good prizes. On the lower end, you can also get a Bangboo pillow, which has a little robot bunny on it, as well as a random character stand, and a badge set. To have the chance to win these prizes, you need to complete some tasks to get draws which let you pull a literal slot machine level to have the chance to win them.

Tasks include things like signing up for the beta, following official accounts, and completing a (quite long) survey, but all in all there's only five tasks to do and if you don't win anything, tough luck. I tried my hand at it and came away with nothing, but that's the slots for ya.

Weirdly, there's also a limited time game you can play in your browser which is basically one of those browser games where you have to make increasingly complicated meals at a restaurant that you played when you were a kid. Completing daily tasks can net you some in-game currency, which you can then redeem for other real world prizes too, like a mouse mat, a wrist protector mouse pad, and a 24-slot Nintendo Switch game cartridge holder.

Zenless Zone Zero still doesn't have a release date, but it's planned for release on PC and mobile, as well as consoles.