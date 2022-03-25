If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT Codes: How to get free Skeleton Keys and premium loot

SHiFT codes are back, and here’s all you need to know about racking up legendary loot and riotous rewards.
As you prepare to go head-to-head with the evil Dragon Lord, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT Codes are an easy way to unlock premium loot and change your adventure for the better.

Why pillage a storybook world in search of treasure, when you can grab free Skeleton Keys without the hassle? SHiFT Codes are a returning feature that players of the Borderlands series will already be familiar with, but if you're new, here's how they work.

SHiFT Codes are unique promotions that players can use to acquire in-game freebies or Skeleton Keys. Much like prior games, you might be used to coming across grand chests that are locked by a Skeleton Key (or Golden Key, in Borderlands 3). The mysterious locked chests contain premium loot for you to grab, provided you redeem SHiFT Codes; some of these are time-limited, so it’s important to redeem them as soon as you can!

Active SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With the launch of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the first SHiFT code was announced. We'll update this space when there are more available.

  • JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH - 1 Skeleton Key (expires March 31, 2022)

How do I redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

There are two ways in which players of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can redeem SHiFT codes.

In-Game

If you’re in-game, redeeming a SHiFT code is easy. Make sure you’ve got a verified SHiFT account - if you don’t, you can make one by accessing the SHiFT website - and link this account with your game.

Enter the ‘Social’ menu, and select the ‘SHiFT’ tab. If your SHiFT account and Wonderlands aren’t already linked, you’ll be prompted to reveal a code that can be used on the SHiFT website to connect your accounts.

If you’ve already done all of this, you can simply go ahead and redeem your SHiFT code in this tab instead!

SHiFT Website

Let’s say you’re away from your gaming rig right now, be it console or PC, and a new SHiFT code has been shared that you don’t want to miss out on.

You can head straight to the SHiFT website, log in, and then click the ‘Rewards’ tab. You can now input your code and grab your rewards whenever you’re next in-game!

Where do you use Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Once you have a Skeleton Key, you can use it at the Skeleton Chest in Brighthoof.

It's found in front of the Town Portal at the foot of the castle.

Expired SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

We’ll list any expired SHiFT codes here, so you don’t waste any time trying to redeem codes that aren’t available any more.

