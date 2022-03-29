Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Easter Eggs: Where to find Memes and Secrets

It’s typical of Borderlands to scatter secrets and Easter eggs across their games, and spiritual successor, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is no different. While there’s likely more secrets and pop culture references to be discovered, fans have taken no time at all to weed out an abundance of Easter eggs across the Wonderlands.

From references to classic literature and cinema, to nods at prior characters in the series and the titles developers, finding Easter eggs across Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands proves to be a quest in itself. And, if I say so myself, it’s quite a fun one.

Without further ado, I’ve put together a handful of Easter eggs that can be discovered across the Wonderlands. A lot of these come in the form of legendary items, so be sure to go about increasing your Loot Luck to heighten your chances of finding these easter eggs, and even more.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Tangledrift is one of the optional areas in the Wonderlands, and it happens to be my favourite area so far. You unlock the area by helping a little green bean in the Overworld, and soon enough, he blasts into Tangledrift and transforms the area into various sky-high islands connected by beanstalks. Seeing as we’re the beans' acquaintance here, I guess that makes us Jack? Fortunately, there’s a lack of giants in Tangledrift.

Ally’s Promise Ring of the Jinx

Ally’s Promise Ring of the Jinx is a legendary accessory that increases your chances of landing Critical Hits with spells and action skills. The weapon's tag line, ‘Wait for it,’ is a reference to League of Legends champion, Jinx, and is one of their movement voice lines.

The Slapping Twister

The Slapping Twister is a legendary spell that references the 1996 action movie, Twister. It’s tagline, ‘Moo’, is a direct homage to the tornado of the film and how it sent cows soaring through the sky. If you've not seen Twister, save yourself some time and keep it that way.

Moby Dick

The main story quest, Ballad of Bones, requires you to find Mobley Dick. This character is a whale, similarly to whom it takes its namesake from. Moby Dick is a 1851 novel by Herman Melville which details a sailor's quest to take revenge on a sperm whale, Moby Dick. If you think about it, our mission to slay Mobley Dick feels quite similar.

The Witcher

During a quest named The Ditcher, you must meet with a mysterious individual. Once you’re in a conversation with him, he’ll introduce himself as Gerritt of Trivia, a hunter of monsters and slayer of daemons. There’s no denying that this is a clear reference to Geralt of Rivia, and I love it.

Star Wars

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is packed to the very brim with wacky weapons, and of course, many legendaries find themselves referencing various cult cinema and literature. The Maced Wardu of Salvage is a legendary Ward, quoting the “He’s too dangerous to be left alive” meme said by Mace Windu to Anakin Skywalker as they take on Palpatine in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This isn’t the only Star Wars reference in the Wonderlands either. During the quest, Diplomatic Relations, Claptrap will want you to come find them. They’ll quote, “I hate sand. It’s coarse and rough and tastes terrible.” This is a slight deviation on legendary dialogue from Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Little Boys Blue

If you find yourself venturing round Weepwild Dankness, you’re going to run into Murph Village sooner or later. Speak with the goblins here (known as Murphs) to start the Little Boys Blue side quest and rescue their village from mysteriously familiar looking goblins. Both the name of the goblin villagers, and the blue appearance of their enemies, is a rather overt reference to The Smurfs. Why? I don’t know.

Pathfinder’s Amalgam of the Hellhound (Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart)

While I initially saw this and thought Pathfinder may be a reference to Apex Legends, I was obviously wrong. Instead, it is yet another literature reference. The tag line for the legendary ward is ‘The infinite is possible. The only limitation is yourself.’ This is a slight variation on a quote from Roy T. Bennett’s novel, The Light in the Heart, which is a motivational self-help book about channelling positivity.

A Nod to the Developers

So, you might’ve been to the docks in Brighthoof already if you’ve progressed with the main quest enough. You can actually head underneath the docks and through a portal. Here, you’ll find a big poster with the faces of all the developers on it, as a small nod to their hard work on the title!

Have you found more secrets in the Wonderlands? Let us know! For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, take a moment to go hunting for Lucky Dice too.