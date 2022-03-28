Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Weapons: How to increase Loot Luck and farm legendary items early-game

Much of the fun there is to be had while playing any of the Borderlands’ series comes from finding the best weapons and legendary loot. Whether the loot takes the form of a Star Wars reference, or it can propel barrels at your enemies, or it simply has some S-tier stats, it’s good to have something cool and rare to show off to your friends (and enemies, I guess) when playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Legendary loot is not just a late-game occurrence, either, and there’s every chance you could encounter a legendary from any drop. However, here are some guaranteed early-game legendary items that you can go and collect now, to add to your collection of wacky, overpowered weaponry.

We'll also go over how to increase your Loot Luck and overall drop chance, so you can farm a healthy crop of bonkers bangsticks.

How to increase Loot Luck in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

First, you’ll want to keep an eye on your Loot Luck under your character's stats - we’re going to focus on improving this, so that your chances of finding some top-tier loot fit for a hero is much higher. This will typically increase as you level up, but there are a few other steps you can take to make it even higher.

Lucky Dice are a collectible item that you’ll see strewn across the Wonderland. They’re usually hidden away in quiet corners of the map or on platforms where a perfectly-timed jump is needed to reach it, and there’s over 200 of them to find.

This is quite the feat, but as Tiny Tina says so herself, ‘The more the dice, the more the loot!’ For each Lucky Dice that you find, your Loot Luck will increase. So, there’s no pressure to find all of them, but the more that you find, the higher your Loot Luck will be.

Amongst the loot you’ll regularly pick up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, be sure to keep an eye on Amulets. If you’re lucky, there are a few Amulets that’ll boost your Loot Luck while worn. So, if you’re looking to farm legendary items, finding and equipping one of these is a must.

As for those who are approaching the end-game of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Loot Luck can later be increased using your Myth Rank and Chaos Chambers.

How to get legendary items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Now that you’ve (hopefully) spent some time increasing your Loot Luck in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, your next quest is to go farming for loot.

If you haven’t used any SHiFT codes yet, now is your time to do so; Skeleton Keys will open chests filled with impressive loot, and more often than not, some legendary items too. So, use SHiFT codes whenever you see that one is available to redeem!

Next, you’ll want to try farming bosses. Bosses are more likely to drop a legendary item than your standard enemy, and it’s pretty easy to attempt to take one on over and over again until that lovely, legendary loot drops.

Take Banshee in Weepwild Dankness for example. This is one of the earlier bosses that you’ll encounter in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Once you’ve beat them and successfully finished off their quest line, you can return to them, kill them again, quit, and kill them again. You can do this over and over until a legendary item drops, and it’s also a pretty great way to farm some XP for your character while you’re at it.

Best legendary weapons and wards in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are hundreds of eccentric and outright ridiculous weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as is tradition with Borderlands’ games. Of all the legendary weapons on offer, though, here are a few that we think are good fun.

Ruby’s Spite of Overgrowth

With this particular legendary, which is honestly the pistol to end all pistols, you can fire three bullets at a time and take out mobs with pretty quickly. Additionally, the bullets fired from it will deal damage for five seconds, so damage is still being dealt as you reload or switch weapon. It also restores your health as you deal damage, which is pretty neat considering it's always dealing damage!

Barrelmaker of Felicity

While I don’t yet have this spell, it’s one that I’m definitely holding out some hope I might get to grab if I’m lucky. The Barrelmaker of Felicity quite literally lets you fling barrels at enemies, while dealing additional damage and slowing them down using frost, making the survivors easier targets. This one is more fun than anything, but it seems to have a large AoE, so might make for a fun grenade-like spell.

Maced Warden of Salvage

This ward is a pretty fun one for countering those pesky skeletons who love to melee you, and it’s a sweet Star Wars Easter egg too. The ward will deal melee damage to enemies who melee you, based on your melee weapon, and it also has the chance of absorbing enemy bullets while also granting you a slight resistance to fire damage.

Slammin’ Salmon of Mirith

This particular melee weapon is definitely more for show than it is for damage, but who's using their melee weapon that often anyway? Taking the visual appearance of a fish, you can now slap your enemies silly using this piece of salmon. To add, it also is highly effective against armor and inflicts the poison status on your targets, so it is pretty useful!

For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, check out our guide to the best starting classes and class combinations.