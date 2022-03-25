Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Banshee: How to beat the Weepwild Dankness boss

One of the early major bosses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the fearsome Banshee, who’s capable of smashing your ward and health bar in one hit.

While her fast, wide-ranging and far-reaching attacks are very intimidating compared to what you’ve faced so far on your adventure, there’s a definite trick to defeating her that you can take forward into every difficult encounter in game (and the previously Borderlands games too for that matter).

How do you defeat the Banshee in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Banshee is the boss of the Weepwild Dankness, a large area near the beginning of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands filled with side quests and story missions.

As you rescue a bard to bless your boat back in Brighthoof, you’re tasked with repairing the corruption that’s weakening the forest’s magic and, ultimately, to defeat the Banshee.

While there are no specific elemental weaknesses that you need to exploit during this fight, it is easier if you have an explosive Torgue weapon equipped, or have a weapon or magic spells with splash area-of-effect damage.

In the beginning, you want to treat fighting the Banshee like any other fight in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - constantly keep moving to dodge her summoned meteor attacks.

Concentrate your fire on her at all times, which is why it’s great to have a splash damage weapon in hand.

After a short time, the Banshee will cloud the arena in pink gas and summon wandering spirit skulls.

As you wait for the gas to dissipate, your only objective is to stay alive until you can see again - but once you can, the fight is pretty much won.

The Banshee will move onto throwing out shockwave attacks that you can either jump over or duck under while you continue to concentrate your fire on her.

But as you whittle down her health you need to keep the spirit skulls alive and keep firing on the Banshee.

Then if your health drops to 0 and you fall to the floor, the skulls are very easy targets to trigger your Death Save.

With the skulls around, you can basically never die because you can always easily trigger a Death Save.

Eventually, as you keep firing, jumping over and ducking under her attacks, and using your spells on the Banshee, her health will deplete and you can claim your victory!

Around this time in the game is likely when you will start to unlock your second class to round out your character.

But is also when you can really start to collect Shrine Pieces in the Overworld and make use of SHiFT Codes for free Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.