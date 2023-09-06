Humble Choice September 2023 includes Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Deceive Inc., and more

Humble Bundle has announced its games for September 2023's Humble Choice subscription.

For $11.99 per month, Humble Choice members are given a selection of games to own forever. September's Humble Choice bundle includes eight games: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces and Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus.

Some of the biggest highlights for us here at VG247 are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, The Forgotten City, and Deceive Inc.

The Chaotic Great Edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantastic deal included in the bundle, because it comes with the Dragon Lord Pack that grants you with a host of customization options, as well as the Season Pass, which includes the Butt Stallion Pack, Blightcaller class, and four dungeons with new bosses, loot, and environments.

Outside of that, it's just a fun game in general. What other game takes you to a wacky fantasy land created by the manic, explosive imagination of the world's most dangerous 13-year-old? Only this one, as far as we know. Plus, it's a game that puts you and three friends through the paces in classic, frantic Borderlands fashion - but with a fantasy twist.

The indie hit Deceive Inc. is our other pick, and here, the goal is to be the last one standing. In this first-person spy shooter, your cunning and trigger finger are all that stands between you and rivals. Each match casts you as one of a diverse group of special agents and tasks you with infiltrating an exotic location to snatch a package and abscond with it before your fellows spies do.

Spy tech such as the holographic watch will aid you with your task. It allows you (and your rivals!) to disguise yourself as any bystander or object encountered. This mechanic makes it difficult to pick out disguised spies, so shooting haphazardly at suspected spies will not only blow your cover, it will reveal you to all rivals in the vacinity - and then, it's on!

Another interesting addition to this month's choice bundle is The Forgotten City. For those unfamilair, it started life years ago as a Skyrim mod before winning a Writer’s Guild award and becoming its own standalone narrative adventure.

Set in an ancient Roman city, it casts you as a lost time-traveler given the task of preventing the complete annihilation of the city's populace. The twist is that a city law delares that should any inhabitant commit a sin, everyone in town will be turned into a golden statue. Obviously, someone will commit a sin, so it’s up to you and your time loop powers to find out who.

It's a fun game with a interesting mechanic, and one you should definitely try alongside the other games in the bundle.

This month, five percent of Choice membership will help support Room to Read, an organization that works with communities around the world to end illiteracy and gender inequality.

For more news on the latest Humble Bundles and other great gaming deals make sure to visit our Deals hub, including our post on how you can save up to $10 on Starfield.