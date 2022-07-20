Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player gets lucky, finds rare item with one in 85 billion drop rate

Players of any instalment in the Borderlands series will be aware of the fact that these games come with guns galore. So much so, that every drop feels like an entry into the lottery. This isn't any different for tabletop-inspired spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's graced us back in March 2022, boasting even more weapons that can drop, and of course, even more of Borderlands' slapstick style and bawdy dialogue. It was a good game that, personally, fell short in a few areas.

That said, there's still hours and hours of fun to be had. For one player, their hours of fun haven't been in vain, either, after they found an item that has a one in 85 billion chance of dropping.

You can take a look at the trailer for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands latest DLC here, if you haven't jumped in for a while.

First reported by Kotaku, Borderlands streamer Moxsy has luckily found the item that players believe to be the rarest in the whole of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Impressive, right?

The item in question is the Warlock's Amalgam of Glorious Purpose, a class mod. Not only is the item a rare legendary, but it is Ascended, too, and possesses perfect stats.

For those curious, the stats are as follows:

+49.4% Spell Damage

+59.3% Ability Critical Hit Chance

+29.7% Area Damage

+29.7% All Damage Dealt

+59.3% Spell Critical Chance

Even more luckily for Moxsy, the class mod also comes with an extra damage buff for both of the streamers chosen classes, Spellshot and Graveborn. Needless to say, it's a cool (and useful) piece of kit - Moxsy won't be in need of another class mod anytime soon, or ever, that's for sure.

The item itself, the fact that it's Ascended, it has class buffs, and it has perfect stats are all what make the drop just so rare. YouTuber, ConstantCanadian, explains the math behind it all.

Moxsy shares the drop and their reaction here.

Talking with Kotaku, Moxsy exclaimed that "Borderlands is all about chasing that piece of rare loot, and getting it is extremely exciting." And they're not wrong. Once you're done with the main game, Borderlands titles typically become all about two things: playing co-op, or chasing rare loot.

It's not every day that you see someone win the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands lottery. Catch the drop itself and Moxsy's reaction in the video above!

Are you still playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? If so, what's the rarest piece of loot you've found, or are hoping to find? Let us know.