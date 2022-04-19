Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gets its first DLC drop this week

The first of four post-release DLC for Tina Tina's Wonderlands will arrive this week on Thursday, April 21.

As part of the Season Pass, Coiled Captors starts off in Dreamveil Overlook, where the fortune teller Vesper awaits. Eons ago, an old god was captured and trapped within the body of a mighty seawarg which was then caged inside an icy mountain.

Your goal is to free him from his living prison, which means you will need to wade through snowy wastelands, ruins, and flooding caverns.

Here's what to expect with the forst DLC drop:

New boss "Chums" the Old God, with four powerful forms that unlock over time. Vesper's tales are designed to be replayed so you can test your mettle against this rising difficulty;

New loot to collect, including weapons, gear, and cosmetic items. Each time you vanquish the boss' increasingly fearsome forms, you'll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate. Spins of this creepy contraption can reward you with Legendary weapons, gear, and other items;

New Chaos Chamber content. Completing Coiled Captors will also add its respective levels and boss to the pool of possibilities in the Chaos Chamber, the endlessly replayable endgame of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This will expand the myriad of combinations for your randomized dungeon, making each run that much more unpredictable.

Coiled Captors can be purchsed individually or as part of the Chaotic Great Edition. The Season Pass includes all four post-launch content drops, featuring new bosses, settings, a seventh class that expands the Multiclass system, and cosmetics in the Butt Stallion Pack.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released on March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch. The game will come to other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.