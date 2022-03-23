Roll for initiative - here's what critics think of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Roll for initiative - here's what critics think of Tiny Tina's WonderlandsCritics have rolled their D20s on the latest Borderlands title.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releases this Friday, March 25, and critics have weighed in on the looter-shooter ahead of its release.
In this fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina guides you through a realm full of cities, mushroom forests, fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld.
You will create your own hero using a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six character skill trees, each with its own abilities. During gameplay, you will be able to level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the “ultimate Fatemaker.”
In battle, you can use spells, guns, and Action Skills against foes such as dragons, “smack-talking skeletons," land-roaming sharks, and huge bosses.
The story can be played solo or with up to three friends in online multiplayer or local split-screen.
Voice actors include Andy Samberg (SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Captain Valentine, playing the rule-obsessed robot Frette is comedian Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Bruch returns as Tiny Tina.
During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord played by Will Arnett (Arrested Development) and his Skeleton Army, you will meet other misfits such as Queen Butt Stallion, a lute-wielding "Bardbarian" and your very own Fairy Punchfather.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.
The game will also make use of a Season Pass. Available for individual purchase or as part of the Chaotic Great Edition, the Season Pass includes four DLC drops featuring bosses and new settings, a seventh class that expands the Multiclass system, and a suite of cosmetics in the Butt Stallion Pack.
Review scores are listed below with ten being the highest unless noted.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands reviews - all the scores
- Game Informer - 9.5
- COGconnected - 90/100
- AusGamers - 8.5
- CGMagazine - 8.5
- Wccftech - 8.5
- Hardcore Gamer - 4.5/5
- Attack of the Fanboy - 4/5
- Windows Central - 4/5
- Screen Rant - 4/5
- GamesRadar - 4/5
- Digital Trends - 4/5
- Twinfinite - 4/5
- IGN - 8
- Destructoid - 8
- Worth Playing - 8
- Shacknews - 8
- Press Start Australia - 8
- PCGamesN - 8
- Hobby Consolas (Spanish) - 80/100
- Spazio Games (Italian) - 7.8
- PC Gamer - 70/100
- GameSpot - 7
- Stevivor - 7
- EGM - 6
- Eurogamer - No Recommendation - "Despite an endearing commitment to its relentlessly positive tone, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands almost feels designed by a dice roll."
- Polygon - No Score - "Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands breathes new, weird life into a franchise that had become terminally rote, and reminds me why guns-meets-Diablo was the perfect obsession so many years ago.
- The Washington Post - No Score - "When you’re playing Wonderlands, you’re playing a Borderlands 3 spinoff with fantasy elements. But, crucially, you’re also experiencing what it’s like to be part of a D&D group — and the many twists and turns that come with it."