Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC specs, split-screen co-op, and crossplay support detailed

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature crossplay support and split-screen options, and today, Geabox has provided more details on both alongside the PC specs.

With crossplay, the feature will be supported across all release platforms. Regardless of which platform you choose to play on, you’ll be able to party up with friends through SHiFT Matchmaking. How to enable crossplay can be found here.

With split-screen, you and your buddies can play in-person together with local split-screen multiplayer on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with up to four players, and two-player split screen on PS4 and Xbox One. All consoles will allow you to choose between a horizontal or vertical split-screen orientation in two-player co-op.

Additionally, crossplay for Borderlands 3 will be coming to PS5 and PS4 in the future, enabling you to play with your friends on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As far as PC specs go, here's what you will need to run Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack);

Processor: AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570);

Memory: 6GB RAM;

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX470 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB);

HDD: 75 GB;

DirectX: Version 11.

Recommended PC Specs

OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack);

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770);

Memory: 16GB RAM;

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 590 8GB (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB);

HDD: 75 GB;

DirectX: Version 11

You can look over visual options available to you on PC through here.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.