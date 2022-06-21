Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming to Steam this week alongside the new Molten Mirrors DLC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will arrive on Steam Thursday, June 23.

Alongside the main game, all DLC will be made available, and this includes the latest content release, Molten Mirrors.

For a limited time, Steam users will be able to pick up the game for a special launch price, and receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack until July 7.

If you plan to move your game to Steam from the Epic Games Store, your save data can be transferred, but you will need to do it manually. By doing so, you risk potentially losing game save files. It is strongly recommended to make a backup copy before attempting any manual transfers. Details on how to do this will be posted on the 2K Games support site closer to release.

There are two editions to choose from: the standard for $59.99 or the Chaotic Great Edition for $79.99. The latter comes with the Dragon Lord Pack of bonus content, as well as the Season Pass, which includes an extra playable class to be released in a future update, the Butt Stallion cosmetic pack, and all four Mirrors of Mystery DLC.

Mirrors of Mystery DLCs provide new ways to hunt for loot and cosmetics and include new dungeons such as Coiled Captors, Glutton's Gamble, and the new Molten Mirrors, releasing June 23 on all platforms.

In Molten Mirrors, you will battle Fyodor the Soul Warden, who has a horde of lost souls he keeps within his mountain stronghold. To release them, you need to defeat Fyodor’s mechanized defenses, including terror-powered turrets, furnaces, and hammers, all the while looting for new weapons, gear, and cosmetics.

As with the other Mirrors of Mystery, Molten Mirrors gives you a chance to face a more difficult dungeon and farm higher-tier loot. Vesper and her Mirrors of Mystery can be located within Dreamveil Overlook, outside Brighthoof in the Overworld. The Mirrors of Mystery are a fast-paced, repeatable challenge, and dying within a Mirror of Mystery will boot you back out, and you’ll have to start your run over from the beginning.

For three consecutive weeks following the launch of Molten Mirrors, you will face a progressively tougher version and new Legendary gear will be added to the loot table.

For owners of the Chaotic Great Edition or Season Pass, the fourth Mirror of Mystery DLC releasing later this year will also feature a brand-new playable class called the Blightcaller. The shamanic Elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. As the seventh class to be introduced, the Blightcaller will add more customization to the game by further expanding the multiclass system.

Developed by Gearbox, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released on March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store.