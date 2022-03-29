Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Where to find all Ancient Obelisks

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands whisks its players away into the imagination of Tiny Tina, as you participate in her latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign and battle waves of enemies at Ancient Obelisks. Borrowing heavily from the Borderlands’ formula, Wonderlands is the classic Borderlands experience, infused with fantasy, and even more chaos than before.

Across the Wonderlands, there are plenty of collectibles for you to gather that’ll provide you with some exciting new gear, buffs to your stats, or experience. We’ve located Lucky Dice and Shrine Pieces for you, and now we’ve hunted down each Ancient Obelisk.

Ancient Obelisks are scattered across the Wonderlands, and there are eleven of them in total for you to find and activate. Once an Ancient Obelisk is activated, you’ll need to take on a boss fight immediately after to retrieve your rewards!

Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk

This Ancient Obelisk is in one of the north-most points on the map. Once activated, you’ll have to take out multiple goblins and trolls, and the boss, Droll the Troll.

Weepwild Dankness Ancient Obelisk

The Weepwild Dankess Ancient Obelisk is to the east of the map. Once activated, you’ll have to clear out the area of Shrooms and Skeletons before eventually dealing with the boss, a Monstrous Shroom.

Mount Craw Ancient Obelisk

This Ancient Obelisk can be found to the east of the map, and you'll be prompted to complete the Goblins Tired of Oppression side quest first. You'll need to complete the side quest to access the rest of Mount Craw, and this Obelisk. You’ll have to fight off a lot of goblins and trolls, then you’ll encounter the boss, Pigwart.

Wargtooth Shallows Ancient Obelisk

This Ancient Obelisk is south of the map. Once activated, you’ll find yourself fighting a lot of sea creatures, Hammerhead and Dogfish. Ultimately, the boss you’ll need to defeat here is The Great Wight.

Tangledrift Ancient Obelisk

You can find the Tangledrift Ancient Obelisk to the west of the map. Activate it, and be prepared to clear the skies of various Wyverns. As for the boss, you’re going to face the Obsidian Wyvern. This particular dragon is resistant to most status effects, so you'll want to try take him out using a powerful weapon.

Drowned Abyss Ancient Obelisk

To reach the Ancient Obelisk of the Drowned Abyss, you will need to have advanced through the main story quest 'A Mortal Coil' until you have completed the fish sacrifice. This will then unlock the door to the room containing the Obelisk. When you can finally get to it, activate it, and you will need to clear out mobs of Crabs and Whelps before you ultimately must deal with the boss, King Q’urub Hullsunder.

Crackmast Cove Ancient Obelisk

The Crackmast Cover Ancient Obelisk can be found as soon as you enter the area. From the entrance, head straight along the path ahead and then keep to your left. There'll be a waterfall on your left to walk through, and the Obelisk is here. You’ll be swarmed with Skeleton enemies as a result of activating it, and the boss takes the form of a serpent, Lissia Iron-Wrought.

Karnock’s Wall Ancient Obelisk

This Ancient Obelisk can be tricky to find initially, but commence with the main quest and complete the beginning of 'The Son of a Witch'. Once you have appreciated the view with Wastard and shot the quartz to get across the cavern, you can head left to find the Obelisk. Be wary of more mobs of , and the boss here is Shara, Dust-Begotten.

Other Ancient Obelisks

There are also three more Ancient Obelisks: Sunfang Oasis, Ossu-Gul Necropolis, and The Fearamid. You can find these in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands later along the main quest line as you unlock further areas. We'll update this page when we get around to finding them!

