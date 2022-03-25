Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Lucky Dice Locations in Queen's Gate, Brighthoof and beyond

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Lucky Dice Locations in Queen's Gate, Brighthoof and beyondThere's a lot than 20 of these Ds
Hidden all across Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Lucky Dice can be found in dark corners, secret crevices, and hard-to-reach areas.
Fortunately for you, not only do they have the chance to spit out some tasty loot when you find them, but the chance at better loot also increases the more you find - so get hunting.
Tracking down all of the Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not an easy task, given not only the distressingly large amount of them there is to find, but also their proclivity to nestle in both the easiest to miss and trickiest to access places.
On top of that, some Lucky Dice aren’t available in an area the first time you go there and you will have to wait for the main story to progress or the world state to change before they appear.
So if it looks like you’re missing some in an area, just remember you might be able to come back later and not tear your hair out looking too early.
Here’s a running list of all the Lucky Dice we’ve found in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so far and we’ll update this page with more once we hunt them down.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lucky Dice
There are dozens of Lucky Dice to be found in nearly every area of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, so there plenty of nooks clear out and crannies to plunder.
Snoring Valley Lucky DiceSnoring Valley Lucky Die 1 Snoring Valley Lucky Die 2 Snoring Valley Lucky Die 3 Snoring Valley Lucky Die 4
Queen’s Gate Lucky DiceQueen's Gate Lucky Die 1 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 2 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 3 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 4
Go around the corner and jump down from the ledge to reach the high platform.Queen's Gate Lucky Die 5 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 6 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 7 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 8 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 9 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 10 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 11 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 12 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 13 Queen's Gate Lucky Die 14
Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice
Smash the boards behind the vending machines.Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 1 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 2 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 3 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 4 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 5 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 6 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 7 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 8 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 9 Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Die 10
Brighthoof Lucky DiceBrighthoof Lucky Die 1 Brighthoof Lucky Die 2 Brighthoof Lucky Die 3
On the second floor of the tavern.Brighthoof Lucky Die 4 Brighthoof Lucky Die 5
Accessible from the rooftop.Brighthoof Lucky Die 6
Shoot the targets in the shooting gallery below the die.Brighthoof Lucky Die 7 Brighthoof Lucky Die 8 Brighthoof Lucky Die 9 Brighthoof Lucky Die 10 Brighthoof Lucky Die 11
For more hidden items, here’s where to get the early Shrine Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, or if it's free loot you're after, here's all the SHiFT codes for free Skeleton Keys.