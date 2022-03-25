Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Lucky Dice Locations in Queen's Gate, Brighthoof and beyond

Hidden all across Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Lucky Dice can be found in dark corners, secret crevices, and hard-to-reach areas.

Fortunately for you, not only do they have the chance to spit out some tasty loot when you find them, but the chance at better loot also increases the more you find - so get hunting.

Tracking down all of the Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not an easy task, given not only the distressingly large amount of them there is to find, but also their proclivity to nestle in both the easiest to miss and trickiest to access places.

On top of that, some Lucky Dice aren’t available in an area the first time you go there and you will have to wait for the main story to progress or the world state to change before they appear.

So if it looks like you’re missing some in an area, just remember you might be able to come back later and not tear your hair out looking too early.

Here’s a running list of all the Lucky Dice we’ve found in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so far and we’ll update this page with more once we hunt them down.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lucky Dice

There are dozens of Lucky Dice to be found in nearly every area of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, so there plenty of nooks clear out and crannies to plunder.

Snoring Valley Lucky Dice

Queen’s Gate Lucky Dice

Go around the corner and jump down from the ledge to reach the high platform.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice

Smash the boards behind the vending machines.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice

On the second floor of the tavern.

Accessible from the rooftop.

Shoot the targets in the shooting gallery below the die.

