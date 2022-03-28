Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands enchantments: How do you get enchanted items and Moon Orbs?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has arrived in all of its fantastical glory. Much like its spiritual predecessors, the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has an impressive array of wacky and powerful weapons to hand. Not only are there guns galore, but Tina has overseen the introduction of melee weapons to this campaign of Bunkers & Badasses too.

With the fantasy facelift that Borderlands has been given, there’s elemental magic and enchantments on offer for your arsenal too. Although, enchantments can be confusing initially, even if you did mess around with anointments in the Borderlands games, so, here’s everything you need to know about how they work across the Wonderlands.

How do you get enchanted items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

An enchanted weapon or piece of gear will offer a set buff, additional to any pre-existing qualities that weapon has, but they’re not quite as game-changing as Borderlands’ anointments.

Enchanted items are initially unlocked once you reach Level 15, and from that point on, you’ll be able to collect these items amongst loot. You can tell if a piece of loot is enchanted because they have an additional sparkly trail coming from them when dropped, and all details about the enchantment are in the weapon's description.

How do you change weapon enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

To change the enchantment that you have on a weapon or piece of gear is simple. After reaching Level 15 and being notified that you can now use enchantments, you’ll want to do another quest or two until you find some enchanted loot. If you want to change your enchantments, however, yoi'll need to have completed the games main storyline and defeated the Dragon Lord.

Once you've dealt with the evil Dragon Lord, return to Brighthoof and go to the Blacksmiths. Interact with the machinery shown above, and you can re-roll for new enchantments here. When you re-roll, you can apply the new enchantment, or if it doesn’t take your fancy, you can opt to keep the old one.

Provided you’ve got plenty of Moon Orbs, you can continue to keep re-rolling for enchantments. You can actually do this as many times as you’d like, but be wary that the amount of Moon Orbs you will need to pay is only going to get higher with each roll for that item.

As long as you have plenty of Moon Orbs, however, there’s nothing stopping you from re-rolling until you get the exact enchantment you want.

How do you get Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

You can earn Moon Orbs from quests initially, and later by venturing into the Chaos Chamber of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is a dungeon that is unlocked after you’ve finished with the story and can be accessed from Brighthoof Castle.

When you enter the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find that it acts as a randomised dungeon. Each time, you’ll fight with different enemies in different terrains, but the premise is the same. Kill the enemies, grab yourself some endgame loot, and then, earn some Moon Orbs too.

For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, take a look at a few things we wish we knew before playing, and our tips on beating Banshee, one of the more challenging early-game bosses.