10 things I wish I knew before playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Beginner’s Tips

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest instalment in the Borderlands series, giving the larger-than-life character, Tiny Tina, her own TTRPG meets RPG spin-off to go wild in. Not only do players get the Borderlands experience, but there’s more dedication to exploring Tina’s tabletop in this fantasy take on the series’ formula, too.

Already, the game has been met with a generally positive reception, but not everyone was wholly impressed – myself included. I gave the title a 3/5 in my VG247 review, and in our review round-up, Wonderlands seems to be settling into a cosy 4/5 spot overall.

If you’ve played a Borderlands game before, be it briefly or religiously, you’ll know what the deal is when it comes to slashing away at mobs and looting their corpses. That said, Tiny Tina introduces a couple of new features in her fantasy-themed successor – so it’s not quite the same set-up you might remember from Borderlands or its various sequels.

Now, if you’re looking for a head start in Tiny Tina’s latest, here are a few things you should know before jumping into the Wonderlands and trying to tackle the likes of the Dragon Lord.

Craft your character with caution.

Your character’s background can, unsurprisingly, influence how they act and what they say.

Given the nature of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Tina’s latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign, it might be tempting to go for the most annoying character available. Maybe that’s just me. Either way, craft your character carefully, because they’re going to speak a lot, and have a hell of a lot to say if you’re ever AFK for more than 30 seconds.

Believe me, I thought having a maddening character would be great for the hero who overcomes the evil Dragon Lord. I was wrong. Their voice lines can become rather irritating. Play it safe, unless you want your own character to feel as though they’re taunting you regularly.

As for attributes, focus on Constitution first.

When it comes to attributing hero points to your character, you can do what you want, but funnelling some points into Constitution first is what I’d recommend. Constitution is the attribute that corresponds with your maximum HP and your Ward’s strength.

Until you find the Ward to end all Wards, they function similarly to prior Borderlands games. They are shattered quite easily by a swarm of enemies and won’t recharge immediately, leaving you and your HP at risk.

While you can hide till your Ward replenishes or simply rely on Death Saves, I’d suggest it’s worth plugging a couple of points into Constitution to make tough battles a little less tight.

You don’t have to fight every mob, and can run past many of them.

While earning EXP and levelling up is pretty important if you want to have a face off with the Dragon Lord and save the Wonderlands, sometimes, you just want to get from A to B.

You’re doing a side quest, have cleared out a dozen mobs to get access to a scroll of sorts, and now you have to take the scroll back to the quest initiator to continue. Sometimes you simply can’t be arsed with more mobs when there’s a quest at hand, so, don’t forget to utilise fast travel or your feet. Zooming past each mob of enemies in a bid to finish off a side quest is okay.

Restoring Shrines can provide some neat buffs.

I feel like there hasn’t been too much of an emphasis on Shrines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are six Shrines in total, all of which need between two and four pieces to be completed. You’ll run into and complete the first one, Shrine of Mool Ah, after a couple of hours in the Wonderlands - and it’ll buff your Gold Gain by +10%.

The other Shrines - all of which are dotted around the Overworld - are completed by retrieving pieces found in the Overworld, during encounters and as a part of side quests. Complete them, and you can get permanent buffs between +10% and +15% to your Experience Gain, Overworld Movement Speed, Critical Damage, Loot Luck, and Moon Orb Gain.

Whenever you encounter a new Shrine, or any quest that mentions one, be sure to dive into it head-first. Those permanent buffs can make all the difference - especially when it comes to your Overworld Walking Speed.

Spend time on side-quests.

You don’t really have a choice in the matter when it comes to completing side-quests. You might want to blast through the entirety of the main story, and you can try, but it’ll likely be a challenge. Areas have recommended levels - for example, it’s recommended that you’re Level 12 or 13 before venturing into Weepwild Dankness - and your level (plus your passive skills) can make all the difference in areas that you enter while under levelled.

As a result, you’ll need to increase your XP and level with side quests, and you may also find that some areas are entirely inaccessible without having done a side-quest first. So, be prepared to spend some time on these regularly.

Spend your money on inventory upgrades.

To be fair, this probably isn’t a qualm for everyone. I’m just rather forgetful, and will often find that my Borderlands-wallet has already been burnt through because I got too excited about a shiny new weapon at the vending machines.

That being said, don’t be like me and don’t forget about your upgrades. While loot is rampant across Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (especially if you’re playing co-operative mode), the additional ammo upgrades always come in clutch during a particularly challenging wave of enemies. As do the inventory upgrades, too. We all know what inventory space can be like in these games, given the sheer amount of loot we can collect quickly. Don’t miss out, and visit the Blacksmith regularly. They’re nice.

Visit the Lost Loot machine regularly.

On the topic of both loot and upgrades, Izzy’s Fizzies - the tavern in Brighthoof - has a revolutionary new piece of tech. Finding that your inventory is too full to pick up the best of the bosses loot at the end of a dungeon is saddening, to say the least. Yet, you need not worry about it any more. In fact, you need not worry about missing out on any epic or legendary weapons or wards ever again.

Izzy’s Fizzies has a Lost Loot machine, which you’re introduced to early on. Make it a habit to return here after each quest, because you don’t know what top-tier assault rifle or spell it may spit out at you.

To add to that, don’t forget to upgrade it too. The Lost Loot machine can seemingly only hold so many items, so if you’re breezing through quests, make sure you spend some gold on this at the Blacksmiths.

Use rings and amulets.

Rather than class mods and artefacts, you now have to kit yourself out fantasy-style with powerful accessories. In their place, you can equip rings and amulets to further customise your character's build.

Don’t neglect them, just as you wouldn’t when it comes to switching out your guns. Rings and amulets typically provide you with a set buff; so when you find one for your play style, they can help you to breeze through battles.

For example, some rings can increase the amount of damage you do for Critical Hits or Ability Damage, they can buff your companion if you’re of a class that has one, or they can increase your magazine size and reload speed. The types of accessories across the Wonderlands go on and on, so make sure to find one that suits you.

Don’t try swimming. Or try, but expect the worst.

So, despite the water glistening at you in a rather enticing way, you can’t swim in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s a shame, but let's put it down to being one of Tiny Tina’s many random rules of Bunkers & Badasses.

As tempting as it may be, don’t jump off the docks, and be careful of any water-based enemies trying to lure you to your death, too.

For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, take a look at our guide to the starting classes to help decide which one is best for you.