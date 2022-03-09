Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands details post-release Season Pass contents

Details on what you can expect from post-launch content in the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass have been revealed.

Available for individual purchase or as part of the Chaotic Great Edition, the Season Pass includes four DLC drops featuring bosses and new settings, a seventh class that expands the Multiclass system, and a suite of cosmetics in the Butt Stallion Pack.

Each of the four content drops begins in Dreamveil Overlook, where fortune-teller Vesper awaits. While visiting, you will peer into her Mirrors of Mystery in order to be transported to new environments, each consisting of five levels to fight through followed by a new boss encounter.

Each Mirror of Mystery content drop will be available for individual purchase, but you can punch your ticket to all four with the Season Pass.

The final boss within each Mirror of Mystery will grow more powerful over time, and the content is designed to be replayed allowing you to test yourself against the rising difficulty. Each time you successfully beat a boss, you'll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate. Spins can reward you with Legendary weapons, gear, and other items.

Completing a content drop will also add its respective levels and boss to the pool of possibilities in the Chaos Chamber, the replayable endgame. This will expand the various combinations for your randomized dungeon, making each run more unpredictable.

The fourth DLC drop will also introduce the addition of a to-be-announced seventh class.

Rounding out the Season Pass will be the Butt Stallion Pack. It features cosmetic items such as the Diamond Guard Armor Presets (three items), the Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (five items), the Adamant Throne Banner Set (two items), and the Diamond Hero Statue Material.

In collaboration with Epic Games, the game is crossing over with Fortnite via the Diamond Pony Glider. You will get this as a limited-time bonus when you purchase a digital copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store. The Diamond Pony Glider is to be released in Fortnite Item Shop for purchase at a later date.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases March 25 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.