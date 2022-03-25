Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: editions, price and deals

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out now (25th March 2022). It is the most recent game from Gearbox Software after 2019's Borderlands 3, and is available to buy on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The game is a full-sized version of the Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC from Borderlands 2 that came out in 2013, and features the same cell-shaded art style, a huge amount of randomly generated weapons, and explosive abilities that made Borderlands so popular. The game also features more RPG elements found in Dungeons and Dragons, like multi-classing abilities and rolling characters.

It goes without saying, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looks chaotically fun! If you're ready for more of the explosive action we've come to love from the developer, and you also love D&D style RPG mechanics, then you can purchase Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in the UK and US at the sites below.

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, versions and bonus content

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has three editions available to purchase, including Standard, Next-Level, and Chaotic Great editions. You might be surprised to learn there's actually no Standard Edition for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. However, the Next-Level edition is about the same price as the Standard edition for the PS4 and Xbox One, so you might as well pick up the upgraded version and enjoy the bonus content as an added plus!

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition in the UK

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition - £44.85 from ShopTo

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition in the US

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition - $54.99 from Epic Games Store

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition

If you get the Next-Level edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands you'll get the full game plus some exciting bonus content called The Dragon Lord Pack. The Dragon Lord Pack comes with a legendary weapon, The Apex, a legendary spell called Skullantir, the Tyrant Attire Armor Preset (includes 5 items), Villain's Visage Face Preset (includes 2 items), Death's Head Makeup Pack (includes 3 items), Emperor of the Dead Banner Set (includes 3 items) and Kwartz Hero Statue Material. So much stuff to make your hero look next-level.

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition in the UK

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition- £64.99 from PlayStation Store

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition in the US

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition- $69.99 from PlayStation Store

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition

The Chaotic Great Edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will give you, all of the bonus content in The Dragon Lord pack (listed above), and the season pass for the game. The season pass gives you access to the Butt Stallion Pack, which will have items for the legendary Unicorn first seen in Borderlands 3, and 4 post-launch content drops which will be announced in the future.

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition in the UK

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition- £79.99 from Game

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition- £79.99 from Game

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition in the US

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition- $89.99 from Epic Games Store

Where to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove Editions

In the UK, you can get each edition of the game bundled with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove exclusively from Game. The Treasure Trove contains a bundle of real-life items like enamel pins, illustrated tarot cards, and a cloth version of the game's map.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Controller

PowerA have also made a really snazzy Xbox Controller that is Tiny Tina themed! The controller is compatible with Xbox and PC, and features geometric dice, doodles, and dungeon-master Tina herself.

We hope the links above save you some money on your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands purchase! Keep checking back for more Tiny Tina's Wonderlands deals. And if you fancy saving even more money, don't forget give us a follow on Twitter too as we post plenty more deals there.