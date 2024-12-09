Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got an massive 50% discount ready for Indiana Jones

What's this strange feeling of... optimism? Indiana Jones is good. It's better than good, it's great. So do you fancy playing it? It's on Game Pass, I mean of course it is. Just for you, I've found the best Xbox Game Pass deal today, and it's enough to make your skin melt faster than looking inside the Ark of the Covenant.

If you're in the US, you can head on over to Amazon owned (and trusted), Woot. Use code 'GAMEPASS' at checkout to knock an extra $5 off your Game Pass order, dropping the price of three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to just $28.99.

The catch? This is just for new Woot buyers, but the deal without the discount code is still pretty nifty as well at $33.99.

I'm not making the 50% off discount up either. Now that the Game Pass Ultimate price hike has officially landed at $19.99/month, this deal is a rare chance to sidestep the increase, with the biggest discount on Game Pass available for however long you like.

It's time to stack up these codes to stretch your savings further, as you can extend your membership up to 36-months. You're saving big with this 3-month offer.

Don't wait on snapping this up either, and I wouldn't be surprised if this deal is gone after today, I've seen discounts like this expire faster than you can say Indiana Jones and the Great Circle & Knuckles Delxue Edition Early Access X Shadow.

Sadly, if you're in the UK, there's no equivalent deal available at the time of this article going live, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

Before you ask, yes, Woot is a legit seller and you're not getting swindled. In fact, it's owned by Amazon, and you can get free shipping on other products if you're a Prime member. They're treated seperately to Amazon, which is why you won't find the same deal over on the retail giant's Game Pass listing.

Not the biggest fan of Game Pass? PC users, I've got another lovely deal for you. Head on over to trusted Steam-code seller Fanatical, and you can pick up Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Steam for £50.39 in the UK, and $58.79 in the US.