PlayStation VR 2 just got a mind-bending discount for Black Friday, and it’s the best deal I’ve seen all year

PlayStation VR2 is stealing the show in this year's PS5 Black Friday sale with a jaw-dropping discount that’s hard to ignore. The PSVR2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle has been slashed by $250, dropping it to just $349 - the same price as the standalone headset in this sale. There's good news for UK shoppers too, as the deal is available at an equivalent price.

Let’s be real: if you’re eyeing the PSVR2, you’d be daft not to go for the bundle. It tosses in a stunning game alongside your shiny new headset, making it an easy win. With this massive price drop, the PSVR2 becomes a strong contender against cheaper VR setups like the Meta Quest, offering a premium alternative for both first-timers and die-hard enthusiasts. At this price? It’s a no-brainer for anyone remotely interested in PlayStation’s VR ecosystem.

But wait - there’s more PlayStation goodness. PS5 console bundles are also getting in on the Black Friday action. The Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle and NBA 2K Bundle are now up for grabs at just $374.99 for the Digital Edition or $424.99 for the Disc Edition. UK shoppers? Don’t worry; you’re covered with equivalent deals too.

This is hands-down the best PS5 console deal of 2024, and probably the last big price cut before the holiday season. If you’ve been playing the waiting game, now’s your moment. That said, don’t sleep on it - these discounts could vanish faster than your resolve when you see that “low stock” warning. There's also PS5 DualSense Controllers on sale, $54.99 in the US, and £39.99 in the UK, so consider those deals alongside your purchase as well.

Black Friday officially lands on November 29, 2024, but retailers are already unleashing the deals. With offers this good, waiting until the big day seems downright foolish. Grab what you need now before the stock - or your willpower - runs out.