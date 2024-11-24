Target just dropped the best Switch deal I have ever seen, it's truly a sign of how close we are to Switch 2

We're creeping closer to Black Friday now, and with every passing day, the deals keep getting more and more impressive. If you head over to Target, you can currently pick up a Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $274.99 – a $75 discount, or the standard Switch bundle for $224.99.

If you're upgrading your old Switch or looking to buy one for the very first time, this Black Friday is going to be a great opportunity to do that. The OLED model comes with a 7-inch OLED screen (duh) that is bigger and brighter than the original model’s.

It also comes prepared with double the storage space of a regular Switch, at 64GB. All in all, it’s a beefed-up version of the original Switch model that looks better and can store more great Switch games.

All that being said, it is a full $50 more expensive than the standard edition, and some people might not want to pay that for a screen that’s 0.8 inches larger. Luckily for those people, you can get the exact same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for the standard Switch model for $224.99.

But wait, the Black Friday Switch offerings most certainly do not end there. If you want to take your Switch experience up to the next level, then you’ll want a proper controller, something that feels more akin to an Xbox or PS5 controller.

Target have you covered once again, they’re selling the Switch Pro Controllers for $49.99 over the Black Friday period. These usually go for around $70 so you’re getting a very handsome discount indeed.

With five whole days to go until Black Friday, these Switch deals are going to be popular. If you’ve been thinking about it, it’s better to move quickly.