Don’t miss out on this incredible Meta Quest Black Friday deal, including a free $75 Amazon voucher

You can score yourself a $75 Amazon coupon when you buy a Meta Quest 3S (128GB) Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle with code QUEST75 this Black Friday.

That's right, pick up the headset for $299, use the code at checkout and you'll be gifted with $75 credit by Amazon. You can then use this free credit to pick up even more Black Friday bargains.

A quick note: the credit can only be used on products sold by Amazon, so anything from a third-party seller will not be eligible to be paid for with the credit. Still, plenty to fill your boots with.

The Meta Quest 3 has been out for just over a year now, and so far it’s impressed. Alex Donaldson wrote last year in his review of the Quest 3:

"Essentially, when I’m wearing the Meta Quest 3 I feel a little more natural; I don’t feel like I’m strutting around with a great big box strapped to my face. As a bonus, the pancake lenses also offer a greater sense of clarity and immersion.

"There's more of an 'edge-to-edge' feel, which greatly ups the illusion. Where the previous iterations of Quest could sometimes feel like you were gazing into an extremely convincing portal to another world, the presentation here is greatly improved by an extra 30 degrees on its field-of-view."

The 3s is the latest edition of the Quest Lineup. It’s essentially the lite version of the headset. The screen is slightly smaller, the field of vision slightly narrower, and it doesn't have the fancy new pancake lenses that the 3 boasts.

It is, however, $200 dollars cheaper. It’s definitely a much more suitable entry point for people who are curious about what the Quest has to offer. The bundle you can use to qualify for the Amazon credit comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest +.