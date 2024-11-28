Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 drops to just $50 for Black Friday

Warhammer fans, it’s time to take stock of the best deal for you this Black Friday. Head over to Amazon and you’ll be able to pick up Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for PS5 for just $49.99.

Space Marine 2 is one of the best Warhammer games that we’ve seen in recent times. Our staff writer Connor Makar was highly impressed with the game. He said in his four-star review, “Space Marine 2 stands in a world of its own; it's the big blue boys in a triple-A shooter, given the budget it deserves. I think Saber Interactive has done an excellent job bringing the grimdark universe of 40k to life, mixing in so much style and character as to make the game a mandatory buy for any 40k diehard. But, by the time I finished up the campaign and operations mode, I was desperate for more.”

A quick warning to those of you who are excited about the modding capabilities for this game. Saber Interactive announced in the last few days that you won’t be able to bring your mod load-outs into online matches from December.

Dmitriy Grigorenko, the game’s director, stressed that the game’s developers are not against mods. The problem, he says, is that some mods have been causing technical problems for players in online matches.

He said in a Steam post, "We wanted to make a game that was moddable from the start (this is why our game pack files are not encrypted, for example)...It's always a pleasure for me, as a developer, to see what our community can create. Mods are great, and they will no doubt contribute to this game's longevity.”

"However, we as developers must also ensure game stability and continuously work towards a smoother experience for all players. Our data shows that a non-negligible amount of recent server stability issues are related to mods, and that instability impacts even those users who don’t have mods installed. We have also received user reports that their save files were corrupted after playing alongside players with mods."

Mods or no mods, we haven’t seen a Warhammer game this great for a long time, and it’s an exciting look at what can be done with one of the richest IPs out there.