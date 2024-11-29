Score Metaphor: ReFantazio for just $50 over Black Friday weekend
It's one of the best games ever made.
One of our favourite games of the year is thankfully part of the Black Friday offerings on Amazon this year. The launch edition of Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5) is available for $49.99 over the weekend.
Readers in the UK can also pick this game up for a discount. The game is down to £34.99 from its usual price of £49.95. Don’t fret if you’re on Xbox, it’s also on sale here.
Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition (PS5)
$49.99 was $69.99 .
Unsure of whether you want to play it? Here’s what our editor-in-chief Dom Peppiatt had to say about the game in their review: “Every individual strand weaves together to form something utterly exceptional in Metaphor. It may well be Atlus’ masterpiece; well-presented, well-realised, and totally unashamed to be a big, silly, fantastical piece of role-playing genius. Don’t be put off by the fact it isn’t wearing the Persona moniker; chances are, if you love anything about the Persona games, you’re going to find it in Metaphor - but better. As a foundation for a new IP, I don’t think the developer could have done better.”
High praise indeed. And it’s praise that’s well-earned. The game became Atlus’ fastest-selling title of all time, reaching a million units by the end of its first day on sale. The game is also Atlus’ most-played title of 2024.
These are pretty crazy stats considering the developer already saw a great deal of success with Persona 3 Reload coming out earlier this year. That title took a few days longer to hit the million units mark, and its concurrent player count as of mid-October was a whole 30,000 players less than ReFantazio. Not bad for a new franchise.