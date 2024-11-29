Score Metaphor: ReFantazio for just $50 over Black Friday weekend

One of our favourite games of the year is thankfully part of the Black Friday offerings on Amazon this year. The launch edition of Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5) is available for $49.99 over the weekend.

Readers in the UK can also pick this game up for a discount. The game is down to £34.99 from its usual price of £49.95. Don’t fret if you’re on Xbox, it’s also on sale here.

Unsure of whether you want to play it? Here’s what our editor-in-chief Dom Peppiatt had to say about the game in their review: “Every individual strand weaves together to form something utterly exceptional in Metaphor. It may well be Atlus’ masterpiece; well-presented, well-realised, and totally unashamed to be a big, silly, fantastical piece of role-playing genius. Don’t be put off by the fact it isn’t wearing the Persona moniker; chances are, if you love anything about the Persona games, you’re going to find it in Metaphor - but better. As a foundation for a new IP, I don’t think the developer could have done better.”

High praise indeed. And it’s praise that’s well-earned. The game became Atlus’ fastest-selling title of all time, reaching a million units by the end of its first day on sale. The game is also Atlus’ most-played title of 2024.

These are pretty crazy stats considering the developer already saw a great deal of success with Persona 3 Reload coming out earlier this year. That title took a few days longer to hit the million units mark, and its concurrent player count as of mid-October was a whole 30,000 players less than ReFantazio. Not bad for a new franchise.