Sonic X Shadow Generations is down to just $30 for Black Friday

Sonic X Shadow Generations has come down to just $29.99 on Switch, Xbox, and PS5 for Black Friday. The game usually goes for about $50 so this Black Friday deal is a great opportunity for a discounted romp down memory lane.

The game is a blend of old meets new, it’s essentially a souped-up remaster. The bulk of the game is a remaster of 2011’s Sonic Generations, a game that took you through the entire history of Sonic.

The other main focus of the game is Shadow. A set of bonus levels that tell the entire story of the franchise’s popular antihero.

VG247’s Alex Donaldson gave the game four stars in his recent review. He praised the game saying, "All told, this feels like a solid offering from Sega and Sonic Team. Generations remains a perfect history lesson for younger fans, while Shadow’s new narrative provides a tantalizing introduction to the character before he hits the Hollywood big time just before Christmas. It’s one of Sonic’s better recent outings made just that little bit better - and you can’t really complain about that."

Those of you in the UK can also get a Black Friday discount on this one. It’s going for £27.99 on Amazon UK.

If you’re in the market for a Switch, this could be the perfect game to start with. Luckily for you, you can bag a Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Bundle for just $274.99 at the moment. That’s a pretty insane saving, certainly one of the best deals we’ve seen on the OLED model for a while.