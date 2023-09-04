Get Starfield for up to 10% off when you use our discount code

Starfield releases on Xbox Series X/S and PC for everyone on 6th September 2023. If you haven't pre-ordered it yet, or you're waiting to buy the new Bethesda game once its out in the universe, we've got an exciting offer to help you save on a digital copy of the game.

For a limited time only, UK readers can get 10 percent off a digital version of Starfield on our eShop. All you need to do is enter the discount code "STARFIELD" at the checkout.

This means you can save £7 on a digital code for the standard edition of Starfield, and £10 on a digital code for the premium edition. The codes work for both Xbox Series X/S and Windows.

The discount code is currently only valid in the UK, however, US folk can save a smaller five percent with the code "VG247". That will knock $3.50 off the standard version and $5 off the premium version.

Buy Starfield for 10% off in the UK

Buy Starfield for 5% off in the US

If you're planning to play Starfield on Game Pass and need to top up your subscription, US and UK readers can use our promo code "VG247" to save 5 percent on Game Pass codes instead. Those who want a physical copy of Starfield on Xbox, or looking to upgrade to the premium edition, check out our Starfield pre-order guide for all the best deals.

Don't forget you'll need an SSD to play Starfield on PC. There's an excellent deal on the highly recommended WD_Black SN850X at Newegg right now. You should also check out our top picks for the best SSDs if you need to upgrade from a SATA HDD to an NVME SSD, or you want to expand your PC's internal storage.