The epic WD Black 2TB SN850X SSD is on sale for a just $120 in the Labor Day sale

The Western Digital SN850X is our top pick for the best SSD for PC gaming, as well as our top recommendation for the best PS5 SSD, provided it has a heatsink for the PS5. Right now you can score an incredible saving on this solid state drive at Newegg thanks to this Labor Day deal.

Amazon is selling the 2TB version without a heatsink for $119, but for one dollar extra, this Newegg Labor Day deal on a 2TB version with heatsink is even better value for money. It's now just $119.99.

That's an incredible 40 percent discount and a huge saving of $80.

Whichever refresh rate or resolution you're playing on, the SN850X offers 800K IOPS random speeds, meaning you can load games super fast and run them incredibly smoothly. Its sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s also let you transfer files quickly.

So whether you want to upgrade your PS5 storage ahead of the release of Spider-Man 2, or you need to make space for Starfield on your PC this week, this reliable and incredibly popular NVMe solid state drive will offer plenty of storage and load your game faster.

Speaking of Starfield, the new Bethesda game requires an NVMe SSD to run it, so if you're still using a SATA HDD, now's the perfect time to upgrade your PC with the SN850X. It's excellent value for money and its top notch performance makes it a great addition to any PC setup.

That's all for now but follow our VG247 deals hub for more great SSD deals and discounts on storage like micro SD cards and external hard drives, plus all the best gaming offers for Nintendo, PS5, Xbox and more. You can also follow our SSD topic below to be notified as soon as we spot even more savings on storage.