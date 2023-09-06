Starfield: here's where to buy the new Bethesda game for Xbox Series X/S and PC

Starfield, the new space-exploration RPG from Bethesda, is out now for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It's also available to play on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate members.

Those with an Game Pass Ultimate membership will have access to download the game on both PC and Xbox, as Starfield has been confirmed as a launch day release Game Pass title. If you're thinking of subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate, you can subscribe for $16.99/£12.99 per month. There's over 100 games to play and new games are being added every month- plus you'll have access to a library of top EA titles and Xbox Live Gold features.

Game Pass can be a more affordable way to play Starfield along with many other great games. However if you're set on owning the game outright, we're here to help you find the best and cheapest places to buy Starfield in the US and UK so far.

If you're planning on playing Starfield on PC, you'll need an SSD with 125GB of space available to download the game. If you want to get a new SSD, have a read of our best SSDs for gaming guide for some inspiration.

Starfield editions and bonus content

Starfield has three separate editions: the Standard edition, Premium edition, and Constellation edition. Each edition of the game comes with different bonus content. You can find out what comes with each by continuing to scroll, or using the table of contents below:

Starfield Standard Edition

The Standard edition gives you access to the "Old Mars Skin Pack" in-game bonus skins which consists of: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack.

Where to buy Starfield Standard Edition in the US

Starfield Standard Edition- $62.99 with code STARFIELD (was $69.99) from VG247

Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Microsoft Store

Starfield Standard Edition- $69.99 from Steam

Where to buy Starfield Standard Edition in the UK

Starfield Standard Edition- £62.99 with code STARFIELD (was £69.99) from VG247

Starfield Standard Edition- £69.99 from Microsoft Store

Starfield Digital Premium Edition

Starfield's Premium edition gave you five days early access before the game was released on 6th September and the: Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release); Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack and access to the Constellation Skin Pack which features the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack. You will also receive the "Old Mars Skin Pack" bonus.

Where to buy Starfield Digital Premium Edition in the US

Starfield Premium Edition- $89.99 with code STARFIELD from VG247

Starfield Premium Edition- $99.99 from Microsoft Store

Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade

If you on playing Starfield with Game Pass, you can purchase the premium edition upgrade to get all of the Premium edition bonus content listed above when the game launches on the Xbox service.

Where to buy Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade in the US

Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- $34.99 from Microsoft store

Where to buy Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade in the UK

Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade- £34.99 from Microsoft store

Starfield Constellation Edition

The Starfield Constellation edition gives you all of the bonus content included in the Premium edition, as well as a Steelbook Case (but no physical disc version of the game), Starfield Chronomark Watch and case, Constellation Patch, and a replica Credit Stick the download code for the game laser-etched into it.

Where to buy Starfield Constellation Edition in the US

Where to buy Starfield Constellation Edition in the UK

Starfield Constellation Edition- £249.99 (Out of Stock) from Game

Starfield has been hugely anticipated since its initial reveal at E3 2018, however it wasn’t until E3 2021 that a fresh trailer and release date were revealed. The action RPG comes from the creators of the beloved Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises and is their first new IP in 25 years. Starfield promises to be a true next-gen experience set in a vast expansive space-themed world deemed The Settled Systems for players to explore. You can find out more in our everything we know about Starfield page.

We hope the links above have helped you find a copy of Starfield! Keep checking back with us for more Starfield deals, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for even more of the best gaming and tech deals as soon as they go on sale.