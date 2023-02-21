PS Plus February gets 17 new games across Premium and Extra tiers today
It's a great month for PlayStation Plus.
A fresh lineup of PS Plus games for February has just been released, meaning those with an Extra or Premium tier subscription are now able to download over a dozen excellent new games to the home console.
The new wave of 17 games are widely sourced from the PS4 and PS5 library, however there are also a handful of PS1 games for you retro heads out there with a Premium subscription!
PS Plus Extra: February 2023
Below is a list of all the new games added to the PlayStation Plus Extra service, downloadable from the PlayStation Plus game catalogue right now:
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 / PS4)
- The Quarry (PS5 / PS4)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PS5 / PS4)
- Outriders (PS5 / PS4)
- Scarlet Nexus (PS5 / PS4)
- Borderlands 3 (PS5 / PS4)
- Tekken 7 (PS4)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)
- Earth Defence Force 5 (PS4)
- Oninaki (PS4)
- Lost Sphear (PS4)
- I Am Setsuna (PS4)
- The Fogotten City (PS5 / PS4)
PS Plus Premium: February 2023
Below is a list of the new games added to the PlayStation Plus classics collection, available to all PS Plus Premium subscribers and downloadable as of today.
- The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)
- Wild Arms 2 (PS1)
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)
- Destroy All Humans! (PS4)
That wraps up our recap of all the new games coming to PS Plus in February 2023! Which are you planning on downloading? Let us know!