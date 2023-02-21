If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PS Plus February gets 17 new games across Premium and Extra tiers today

It's a great month for PlayStation Plus.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar
Published on

A fresh lineup of PS Plus games for February has just been released, meaning those with an Extra or Premium tier subscription are now able to download over a dozen excellent new games to the home console.

The new wave of 17 games are widely sourced from the PS4 and PS5 library, however there are also a handful of PS1 games for you retro heads out there with a Premium subscription!

With Tekken 8 on PS Plus, there's no better time to get ready for Tekken 8!

PS Plus Extra: February 2023

Even if you're not a fan of flight sims, Ace Combat 7 is well worth trying!

Below is a list of all the new games added to the PlayStation Plus Extra service, downloadable from the PlayStation Plus game catalogue right now:

  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 / PS4)
  • The Quarry (PS5 / PS4)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PS5 / PS4)
  • Outriders (PS5 / PS4)
  • Scarlet Nexus (PS5 / PS4)
  • Borderlands 3 (PS5 / PS4)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)
  • Earth Defence Force 5 (PS4)
  • Oninaki (PS4)
  • Lost Sphear (PS4)
  • I Am Setsuna (PS4)
  • The Fogotten City (PS5 / PS4)

PS Plus Premium: February 2023

Official art for Destroy all Humans
Well worth your time, if you've got the right tier.

Below is a list of the new games added to the PlayStation Plus classics collection, available to all PS Plus Premium subscribers and downloadable as of today.

  • The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)
  • Wild Arms 2 (PS1)
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)
  • Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

That wraps up our recap of all the new games coming to PS Plus in February 2023! Which are you planning on downloading? Let us know!

About the Author
Connor Makar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer.

VG247 Merch