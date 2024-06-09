Watch Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase here

The video game festivities continue later today, with Microsoft following up PlayStation's State of Play and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest with its own Xbox Games Showcase - and you can watch the stream right here! Convenient, that, 'ey?

It's been a bit of an odd year for Xbox. For starters, they finally got to spend all those billions of dollars to buy a few companies you might have heard of (Activision, Blizzard, King). On top of that, there's been a big internal shift away from having Xbox exclusive games, with flagship titles like Sea of Thieves (pardon the pun) Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment making their way to other platforms. Now, at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST, Xbox will be showing off more of what it has planned for the coming months.

You can check out the Showcase above via YouTube (which is also available in ASL right here), or you can watch it on the official Xbox Twitch channel if that's your preferred viewing platform.

Here's what we know for sure: for starters, right after the Xbox Games Showcase takes place, we'll be getting a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct which will do a deep dive into the latest entry in the shooter series. There will almost definitely be a new Doom title revealed too, based on previous reports, though that could always have changed at the last minute too. And a first look at Starfield's upcoming first expansion is all but guaranteed too, given its meant to be out in the latter half of the year.

Gears 6 is probably a safe bet as well, as that was also reported to get a summer reveal earlier this year. I'd also guess that Avowed will finally get a release date, though don't hold me to it, and don't be surprised if it's releasing later than initially expected.

There's also been rumours of a native Xbox handheld being revealed, but better to take that with a pinch of salt to be on the safe side. Any which way, everyone's favourite leaky faucet Jeff Grubb reckons the show will run for about two hours, so there's likely lots to look forward to no matter what gets shown off.