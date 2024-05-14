Amazon's live-action Spider-Man Noir series will once again see Nicholas Cage as an alternate universe Peter Parker

Amazon has finally greenlit its Spider-Man Noir live-action series, and it's even managed to bring Nicholas Cage back to reprise the role.

Sony and Amazon have been developing a live-action Spider-Man Noir series for a little while now, having recruited The Punisher creator Steve Lightfoot to helm the show, who'll be doing so alongside Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street). There were even reports earlier this year that Nicholas Cage might join the show as the black-and-white version of Peter Parker earlier this year, and it seems they were true, as Amazon MGM Studios announced today that the show is going ahead with Cage in the lead role. Currently the series is expected to follow an ageing Peter Parker, this version being a down on his luck private investigator, in 1930s New York, having to deal with his past life as the city's only superhero.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope also shared in a statement that the production company is "absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character."

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, producers of the animated Spider-Verse films, will be producing the series alongside Amy Pascal, with the three of them also set to executive produce alongside Uziel. A release date for the show hasn't been set just yet, but with it only just having been officially greenlit, you can probably expect to wait for it a while yet.