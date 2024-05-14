Iron Gate Studios has released the long-awaited Ashlands update for its Viking survival game, Valheim.

It’s available now for PC, but unfortunately, there are currently issues with the Microsoft and Xbox versions of Valheim, so there will be a slight delay in getting the update for those; however, the current version on Xbox Flight is the same as the version coming to live, so crossplay will still be possible between Xbox Flight and default Steam games.

That said, the Ashlands update is a feature-rich patch that comes with various fixes and improvements along with new mechanics, creatures, crafting materials, craftable items, build pieces and furniture, food and positions, new locations, events, lore, music, terrain changes, a new Forsaken power, and more.

You can look over the full patch notes on Steam, which are hidden behind a spoiler redaction to keep the eyes pure.

After three weeks in the Public Test Branch, Iron Gate Studios believesit has ironed out most of the wrinkles, but hotfixes are still likely to happen within the near future.

Before you dive into the update, be sure to take a look at the preparation guide that touches on important matters such as world generation and mods.