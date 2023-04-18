If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GO HARD

Valheim is getting a hardcore mode along with customizable difficulty

You're getting six preset difficulty options.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Valheimis about to get a bit harder, if you want it to, thanks to a new hardcore difficulty mode.

When this mode is used, and the death slider is maxed, you will lose all progress and items forever should you die. Also, not only is combat harder, but monsters will raid your base more often, and you won't have a map and can't use portals. Hardcore indeed.

Valheim Xbox Launch Trailer

Hardcore is mostly about losing progress, but you can scale things to however you like now, such as easy, casual, or even very hard, which is an upscale of current mechanics.

With the new sliders, you can choose how monsters invade your base, the number of resources you can find, whether enemies attack only when provoked, and more.

The settings have not been applied yet and have yet to be finalized, but the options are coming in a future update.

