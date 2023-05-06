If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YOU GOT CAGED!

From Dredd to Cage: Karl Urban finalizing talks to star in Mortal Kombat 2 Film

Billy Butcher's getting a brand new gig.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys
Amazon Press
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Mortal Kombat 2 film is in the works, and Karl Urban is in final talks to star as Johnny Cage in the sequel.

According to The Wrap, Simon McQuoid, director of the 2021 film, and the screenplay was written by Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight, The Umbrella Academy).

Hanzo Hasashi defends his family from Bi-Han's Lin Kuei clan in the Mortal Kombat movie.

The film will be produced by Atomic Monster's James Wan, Broken Road Production's Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh.

Mortal Kombat was released in April 2021 and was a hit for Warner Bros. on HBO Max and in theaters. A post-credits scene in the 2021 film teased Johnny Cage.

Urban, who started his career with appearances in New Zealand films and TV series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, is currently starring as Billy Butcher on the Amazon series The Boys.

The New Zealander is also known for playing Dr. Leonard 'Bones' McCoy in the Star Trek films, Eomer in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, Vaako in Riddick, Ghost in Pathfinder, and has many other roles under his hat.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

