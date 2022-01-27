If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Mortal Kombat film sequel greenlit by New Line Cinema

The first film was successful enough to warrant a sequel.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

New Line Cinema has moved forward with a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat film.

According to Deadline, the martial arts fantasy action film's script will be written by Jeremy Slater.

Slater's writing credits include the series Moon Knight, the film Uprising, and Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers. He also developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix and was the creator and co-showrunner of The Exorcist on Fox.

A reboot of the film series, Mortal Kombat made its international theatrical debut on April 8, 2021, before releasing in the US on April 23 in theaters and in the HBO Max streaming service and eventually rental services.

The film follows former MMA fighter Cole Young who has a hidden lineage that threatens to stop the Outworld's victory over the Earthrealm. This is one of the reasons why Sub-Zero is hunting him down. Concerned for his family, Cole joins Earth's greatest fighters who were chosen to defend Earthrealm against Outworld.

Despite mixed reviews, the films made $83.6 million worldwide against a $55 million budget and was HBO Max's most-successful film launch to date.

The film was directed by Simon McQuoid, and the screenplay was written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham and adapted from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. The film was, of course, based upon the videogame series of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

