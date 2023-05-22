Uncharted actor Tati Gabrielle is slated to join Mortal Kombat 2 as Jade

Another big name appears to be gearing up to join the cast of Mortal Kombat 2, this time Tati Gabrielle who will reportedly portray Jade.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who said that Gabrielle is currently in "final negotiations" to join the cast for the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat. She's apparently signing on to portray Jade, an assassin and friend of Kitana, who was absent from the first film. Jade also funnily enough joined the series in the second Mortal Kombat game, as well as Kitana, so it's possible that the latter will be making her debut in the sequel film too.

Gabrielle is probably best known for Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but also starred in The Owl House, You, and last year's Uncharted movie adaptation, making this her second appearance in a video game turned film. She's not the only newcomer to the Mortal Kombat films, as earlier this month it was reported that Dredd and The Boys actor Karl Urban would be joining Mortal Kombat 2 as the iconic Johnny Cage.

Cage was actually teased at the end of Mortal Kombat in a post-credits scene, as every big film has to have one these days, making news of the character's casting not particularly surprising.

Apparently Simon McQuoid will be on directing duties for the sequel film, who also directed the 2021 film. Jeremy Slate (Moon Knight, The Umbrella Academy) is on script writing duties, and the film is being produced by Atomic Monster's James Wan, Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh.

At the moment, Mortal Kombat doesn't have a specific release date or even a release window, so who knows when we'll get to see these two in action. But obviously as casting is going on things are still early days, and it's very possible that the current writer's strike is impacting development, so don't expect it to be right around the corner.

Netherrealm Studios also recently revealed that it is rebooting the games with the just announced Mortal Kombat 1 (yes, it's called that on purpose).