Helldivers 2's reward system will be overhauled soon, but some players’ automaton battle plans really aren’t that medal worthy

As we all know, the main reason you go to war - in real life or in Helldivers 2 - isn't because you actually believe in the cause, it's because you're hoping to bag a nice medal and a pat on the head from some commander after watching your mates die. Thankfully, due to some recent issues with medals in Arrowhead's online shooter, it looks like the entire system that brings such rewards to you will be getting an overhaul soon.

If you're out of the loop, when it's come to folks actually getting the medals they've earned by fighting valiantly in major orders and not just goofing around having snowball fights, there's sometimes been a bit of a delay in that actually happening. The game's developers, though, look to have a plan to sort it permanently.

Taking to the game's official Discord server, community manager Twinbeard provided an update for those still yet to recieve some of their spoils from recent campaigns. "Medals for two of the latest three major orders have now been shipped," the write, adding that the last batches should drop some time today, April 10.

They then added: "We will also do an overhaul in the future of the system handling these requests, as it's frankly about as reliable as a solar-powered watch in Malevelon Creek." So, a funny gag and a revamp coming to stop heroic folks from having to subsist on pure praise alone, nice one.

That said, while this news comes as players are locked in a heated battle to halt the advance of the returned automatons, I'm not sure some of the plans and musings a few of them have been putting on Reddit as they fight the mechanical menace are particularly medal worthy. For example, in what's clearly a joke, but could easily end up becoming an actual thing if the Malevelon Creek memes are anything to go by, someone's casually suggested a revolutionary idea.

"New plan guys, what if we corralled the bots and bugs toward each other and then [started] a three-way fight," they yelled in all caps, like your Grandma on Facebook. Now, thankfully there are just as many folks pointing out that, even if it were possible, this would be a great way to get the forces of Super Earth surrounded on all sides by foes, if the two enemies didn't try to battle each other. Or, you know, inspire Arrowhead to create, as one player's put it: "bile hulks and rocket spewers".

So, yeah, no medals for you if you're trying to lure a Terminid aboard a ship in the hopes it can solve all your problems for you.

Especially given you should know better following the crimes the bugs have committed against innocent men in mo-cap suits.