Here's a new behind the scenes look at Helldivers 2's intro, and yes, there's a goofy close up of the guy screaming as his family gets murdered by bugs

Ok, so, you know that bit in Helldivers 2's now iconic intro cinematic where one minute, everything's fine, and the next some poor man's screaming because a Terminid is killing his family right in from of him? Well, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video from the company that made the sequence, you can now enjoy a hilarious ultra close up of the mo-cap for that scene.

Yes, it's a weekday and we're casually reccomending that you take time out of your day, minutes of your life that you'll never get back, to watch a man scream into a camera while dressed in the slightly silly clothing that a lot of modern games, films, and shows require. Look, it's a bit funny, ok? I promise.

To see this bit of screaming, you'll need to check out a new behind-the-scenes video that Goodbye Kansas Studios, the Swedish VFX studio that worked on the game's intro alongside Arrowhead, has just put out. It's not too long, but offers some interesting glimpses at the motion capture and modelling that went into bringing the intro to life in a fashion that's not just people in funny suits running around with gun props.

The best, as far as I'm concerned, occurs at around the 50 second mark. You get a lovely double shot of actor Craig Lee Thomas realising his character's family's about to be swatted by a bug, before freaking out and screaming that iconic "no, sweet liberty, noooooooooo". What really makes this version of the scene sing is the fact the two shots included are, number one, an ultra close up of Thomas' face from a little camera attatched to his mo-cap hat that really lets you see all the moving his face does as he unleashes all the emotions, and, number two, a wider shot where there are just a couple of other people from the studio sitting cross-legged behind him with totally blank expressions.

To be fair, I don't blame those poor studio people for looking like this is just their usual Tuesday, because that's definitely what it will have been, but they do provide a fun contrast to Thomas' incredible and suitably over the top acting.

You also get to see the actor deliver some of the intro's iconic scenes to camera in mo-capped form, with yet more people just chilling in the background, doing their jobs and not getting all heated about Super Earth. Plus, the shots showing how the scenes of the Helldivers in battle came about, with the answer being via some people running around with gun props and some models that got less garishly coloured as they got closer to the final product.

So, yeah, it's a nice little distraction from, you know, battling the huge force of automatons that's just returned to the galaxy.