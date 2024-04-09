Hold on to your Space Earth military helmet, Helldivers 2's automatons have just returned, you know, literally a day or so after they were soundly defeated and believed to be eradicated by players. Sadly, that doesn't look to be the case, as the bots have just launched a fresh assault on a bunch of planets.

If you're out of the hoop, here's a quick rundown of what's been happening in Helldivers lately: players fight automatons, automatons get defeated, arrowhead says automatons are gone forever, no one believes that - especially since it means game's PS5 platinum trophy would seemigly be unearnable going forwards, players fight bugs, players get close to defeating bugs, automatons return. Now, I'm gonna remember to take a breath.

The return of the automatons was announced via the game's official Twitter account. "Somehow, the Automatons returned," Arrowhead wrote, not doubt via a social media manager laughing at their own Star Wars reference.

"As suspected all along," it continued, "the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard. A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues!"

Somehow, the Automatons returned.



So, yep, it looks like there's a new major order to "succeed in the defense of five planets", something that seems to be proving though, as the bots are apparently a lot tougher than their vanquished cousins. This should be no surprise, as the major order's prompt reads: "The automatons have revealed their true force: a massive invasion fleet sweeping through our territory. Defences are scrambling. Slow its advance as much as possible."

Naturally, that force seems to have gotten off the a fast start, establishing near complete control of the Lecaille Sector at the speed of a ten tonne truck, though players are mobilising to try and put a stop to the advance.

So, yeah, it's a good job all those crashing issues were solved this morning, though - I write with a tear in my eye - you probably won't have time for any snowball fights.