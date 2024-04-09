Wahey, Helldivers 2's latest patch fixes a bunch of pesky mid-mission crashes - and snowball fights are back on the menu, baby

Helldivers 2 has just gotten another fresh patch, and I'm delighted to report that one of its fixes finally means crash-free snowball fights are back on the menu! Oh, and it should also rectify a bunch of other pesky freezes that've been frustratigly griding the action to a halt mid-operation for a lot of players.

Yup, even though there's probably something bad about to happen now that the galaxy's free from the threat of the automatons - a victory that's temporarily made the game un-platinumable - everything's right with the world now. For the first time in just under two weeks, you should be able to lob a snowball at your mate without worrying that doing so might cause your game to crash.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As recently teased via the game's Discord server, patch 01.000.202 for Helldivers 2 is mainly focused on stopping the game from crashing in a number of different situations. The instances that'd been causing the most ire in the community were those that had been happening either " during extraction [from a mission] and right after it", but you'll be glad to know that those and a host of other mid-mission crashes should hopefully now be a thing of the past.

While all of these - including the fixes for crashes resulting from things like your squad deploying "a large amount of support weapons" and players dying while flying about with a jetpack - are good things, there's one tha stands out above the rest. Arrowhead's sorted out a crash that could occur "when the player picked up a snowball".

So, now you're free to annoy people again and generally goof off when you should be trying to take out the enemies infesting the galaxy's many frigid planets. I don't know about you, but it's the fix I've been waiting for.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙

We have issued a patch for players that addresses general game stability and crashes.



🔗 Read more here: https://t.co/WwG0DiSfjJ pic.twitter.com/tXQqAF8yhV — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This patch also makes sure that "picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place" and includes a weapon UI change designed to pain a better picture of the explosive damage done by armaments like the PLAS-1 Scorcher.

Oh, and before i forget, Arrowhead's also recently advised via Discord that if you see a "rogue item" in the Ship Management menu called a "catalog expansion", you should avoid it for now, seemigly because it shouldn't be visible yet.

To be fair, why would you be bothered about that when there's white stuff to be slapped all over your friends' faces?